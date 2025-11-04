Celtics' Jaylen Brown Slams Refs for 'Bulls---' Missed Call

Jaylen Brown SOUNDS OFF about the refs:



“Yall going to get me fined. You can't have a mistake like that as an official at that point in the game, 4th quarter, minute left in the game or less, and you completely, the whole staff blows the fucking call. Costs us a game.… https://t.co/rr0Cc2Bn2B pic.twitter.com/R8ULFkgTnx