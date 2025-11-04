Celtics' Jaylen Brown Slams Refs for 'Bulls---' Missed Call
Boston Celtics small forward Jaylen Brown did what he could against the visiting Utah Jazz on Monday, but at the end of the day, his club fell just short of pulling out a home victory, losing 105-103. Boston fell to a 3-5 record on the season, while Utah improved to 3-4.
Brown scored a game-most 36 points on 13-of-28 shooting from the floor (although he went 0-of-9 from distance) and 10-of-11 from the foul line, while also adding four assists, two rebounds and two steals.
More news: Celtics Announce Jaylen Brown Injury Status Ahead of Cavaliers Match
The four-time All-Star at times grew frustrated with game officials' treatment, especially when it came to some critical perceived fouls from Jazz players.
After the game (via CLNS), Brown took particular umbrage with attendant referees' decision to collectively swallow their whistles after an incredibly obvious Keyonte George trip wasn't called.
“Y'all going to get me fined," Brown told reporters. "You can't have a mistake like that as an official at that point in the game, fourth quarter, there's a minute left in the game or less, and you completely, the whole staff blows the f---ing call. Cost us a game. Unacceptable. You can make mistakes at any point in a game, but right there, that wasn't good. It's unacceptable."
George submitted another stellar game, notching 31 points on 9-of-16 shooting, five rebounds, four assists and a steal in 37:58. One-time All-Star Utah forward Lauri Markkanen chipped in 20 points and nine rebounds, while fill-in starting center Jusuf Nurkic (Walker Kessler missed the game with an injury) logged an 11-point, 11-rebound double-double.
"And then they're telling me, 'Ah, we didn't see it.' How did none of you see it?" Brown asked. "You can't trip somebody in the fourth quarter and then just [let it] be a no-call. Some bulls---."
Boston is clearly missing the firepower of now-gone champion cogs Jrue Holiday (now lighting it up for the Portland Trail Blazers), Kristaps Porzingis (the Atlanta Hawks), Al Horford (the Golden State Warriors) and Luke Kornet (the San Antonio Spurs).
More news: Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Sought Advice From LeBron James for Surprising Reason
Guards Payton Pritchard, Derrick White and Anfernee Simons were the only other Celtics players to score in double figures. Brown doubled the points total of the next closest player, Pritchard.
Boston, which had been such an elite 3-point shooting team with its championship core, did still take a whopping 51 triples. But the personnel has obviously changed around Brown, Pritchard and White, and isn't quite equipped at converting looks from distance at such a high level. The Celtics made just 11 of those 51 trey takes.
Latest Celtics News
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.