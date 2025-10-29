Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Sought Advice From LeBron James for Surprising Reason
As he enters his 23rd year in the NBA, LeBron James knows quite a bit about the game of basketball. It's not uncommon for younger players, whether they be veterans themselves or rookies entering the league, to seek out James for career advice.
It turns out, however, that some NBA stars ask James for advice regarding non-basketball related topics as well.
At least, that was the case with Celtics star forward Jaylen Brown, who called James on a livestream seeking advice on his shrinking hairline.
Brown went viral for all the wrong reasons after a video showed him transferring an unfortunate amount of hair dye onto the crisp white jersey of Knicks forwards OG Anunoby.
In response, Brown called up James, who has answered questions of his own regarding his hairline and its miraculous recovery.
"They caught me slippin'," Brown said on a voicemail to James. "I need to know, Turkey or no Turkey — and I ain't talking about no cheese sandwich. This some real s— bro, call your little bro back. Put all the other s— in the past."
Brown humorously blamed the emotional and physical tax of playing in Boston on his hairline woes.
"I blame Boston," Brown said. "10 years of stress, the media, the championship. Y'all caused this."
While his hairline might be retreating, Brown has an opportunity to advance his career this season as Boston's go-to offensive option with Jayson Tatum missing most of, if not all of, this season. So far, Brown is averaging 26 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game.
However, the Celtics have struggled to put together wins, with their first win of the season coming on Monday in a 122-90 blowout of the New Orleans Pelicans. The Celtics had nine players play more than 10 minutes, earning Brown a much-needed rest after playing just 24 minutes.
Brown was questionable headed into the Pelicans game after dealing with a left hamstring strain, but was able to get healthy enough to contribute Monday night.
After Boston's first 0-3 start to a season since the 2013-14 campaign, earning the win Monday night was much needed.
"It’s going to take some time," Brown told reporters after Monday's game. “We lost four All-Stars from last season between Al (Horford), Jrue (Holiday), Kristaps (Porzingis) and JT (Jayson Tatum) being out. And Luke (Kornet) is an All-Star in all of our hearts. We didn’t lose one guy -- we lost five.
"To replace those guys, it doesn’t happen overnight. It doesn’t happen in a week, either. We've got to build some chemistry, we got to build some identity, and adopt a new style of play.
"But I believe in this group, I believe that we have the potential."
