Celtics Make Wrong Kind of History in Loss vs Knicks
The Boston Celtics' 105-95 defeat to the New York Knicks on Friday night included some unfortunate history for the franchise, which is more familiar with being the league's record holder in titles achieved (18) and for fielding rosters with such decorated Hall of Famers as Bill Russell, Bob Cousy, Dave Cowens, KC Jones, Larry Bird, Kevin McHale, Robert Parrish, Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen.
The Friday loss dropped Boston to an 0-2 season start, although the Celtics were hardly favored to take down an impressive Knicks squad in Madison Square Garden.
Per Celtics announcer Sean Grande, Boston notched the the single-worst scoring margin in team history, as they got demolished 42-14 in the contest's second quarter.
Four-time All-Star small forward Jaylen Brown, the Celtics' best player this season with Jayson Tatum on the shelf recovering from an Achilles tear, led the team with 23 points on 9-of-18 shooting from the field (3-of-7 from distance) and 2-of-4 shooting from the charity stripe. The 2024 Finals MVP also chipped in four rebounds, three assists (against a horrific seven turnovers), and a steal.
Jaylen Brown's Mediocre Night
Brown's shortcomings as a ball handler and dribbler have come to an ugly fore this season, although hopefully as Payton Pritchard gets more comfortable in his new starting role and Anfernee Simons gets more comfortable playing with his new team, both can take over distribution duties a bit more. In fairness, he's been dealing with a left hamstring strain this week, so perhaps that has impeded his game somewhat.
Only three other Celtics players beyond the 2024 Finals MVP even scored in double figures.
Now-starting power forward Sam Hauser notched 18 points on 6-of-10 shooting from the field (all treys), three rebounds, a steal and a block in 27:44.
Two-time All-Defensive Team guard Derrick White scored 15 points on a lackluster 5-of-18 shooting from the floor (3-of-11 from deep) and 2-of-3 shooting from the foul line, plus four assists, four rebounds, a steal and a block.
Simons scored 10 points on 4-of-9 shooting off the bench for Boston, while passing for four dimes.
The Celtics' next slated bout is a home encounter with the rising Detroit Pistons, scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.
