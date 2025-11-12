Celtics' Joe Mazzulla Sends Message on Controversial Rotation Decision vs 76ers

Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla has been tinkering with his lineups throughout the club's uneven start to its 2025-26 season.

Mazzulla is not laboring under the false pretense that Boston is competing for a championship again this year. New free agent additions Chris Boucher, Josh Minott and Luka Garza have been shifted around with rising incumbents like Neemias Queta and Sam Hauser, while core piece Payton Pritchard has been moved into a new starting role.

Although Hauser kicked off the season as Mazzulla's starter, Minott quickly assumed that role thanks to his encouraging defense. But he only played 8:16 in the first half of the game, and sat out the entire second half. When asked afterwards about his decision to do that, Mazzulla was fairly mum.

#Celtics HC Joe Mazzulla was asked about Josh Minott not playing the second half, after playing eight minutes in the first…



“That’s between me and Josh.” — Kayla Burton (@Kay_Breezy22) November 12, 2025

Mazzulla finished with just three points and a rebound. Boston lost when Queta failed to put back a Derrick White botched trey attempt in time for the end of regulation, falling 102-100 for the game and to a 5-7 record on the year.

This story will be updated...