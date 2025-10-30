Celtics Make Massive Decision on Future of Young Forward
The Boston Celtics are exercising the third-year team option on Baylor Scheierman's contract for next season, per HoopsHype's Michael Scotto.
The Celtics selected Scheierman with the 30th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. He has played in 35 games up to this point in his career.
Scheierman is averaging 11.9 minutes per game, along with 3.3 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.0 assists, shooting 35.4 percent from the field.
He spent his rookie year primarily in the G-League, making several appearances for the Maine Celtics.
The young forward was asked about his looming team option by Mass Live, though he appeared relaxed about the process and was focused on the short term.
“I haven’t had any conversations about that (with the team),” Scheierman said.
“I’m just focused on what we got tomorrow and that’s about it. I’m not too focused on that. I feel very confident about what’s to come.”
Head coach Joe Mazzulla praised Scheierman again for his play against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday, when he was tasked with guarding All-NBA guard Donovan Mitchell.
“There was a lot of minutes over the last two, three games where we’ve had like, this is who we have to be,” Mazzulla said.
“Like you’re saying, the depth, the ability, I thought even Baylor’s five or six possessions on Donovan Mitchell, he executed the game plan. So just getting 11, 12 guys that can play the way we need to play on both ends of the floor, we’ll continue to grow as a team. So like you said, it’s a credit to them doing that, and we’ve just got to get better at it.”
With superstar Jayson Tatum likely out for the season and Jrue Holiday leaving during the offseason, there is playing time available on the team.
Scheierman will need to prove that he is an NBA player who deserves a spot on the roster. His option was affordable enough for the Celtics to take a low-cost gamble on him, figuring things out, but now it is up to the player.
The Celtics are not fighting for a title this season, but discovering what they have in young players like Scheierman should prove valuable for their next title run.
