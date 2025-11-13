Celtics' Payton Pritchard Reveals How He Handled Shooting Slump

After back-to-back rough shooting performances, Celtics guard Payton Pritchard came back to life Wednesday night in Boston's 131-95 win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

After shooting a combined 4-for-17 from the field and 2-for-11 from three over the past two games, Pritchard scored 24 points in 30 minutes. The six-year player — who in his first year of being a full-time starter — made five of his 10 three-point shots, and added six rebounds and nine assists.

For Pritchard, the down period was nothing new — and his slump-shattering performance Wednesday night wasn't a surprise.

"I have gone through it a lot. And to be honest, when I go through them is usually when I break through and get a little bit better," Pritchard told reporters after the game. “I don’t know if you guys remember, but my fourth year, when I started playing again after I just signed a new contract, I think I went through a five game stretch I didn't hit a three or even have a bucket. I think I went five games straight without scoring, and people started questioning whether I was worth the contract or should I even be playing? And I was really down at that time."

Pritchard answered any questions regarding his worth last season, when he was named the NBA Sixth Man of the Year for the 2024-25 season. He averaged over 14 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game coming off the bench and a plus/minus of 8.8 per 100 possessions.

During his slump, he never lost the support of his head coach, Joe Mazzulla, who consistently expressed his confidence in the first-time starter.

“His role has changed, but he’s becoming a complete player, where you can impact winning in different ways," Mazzulla said earlier this month during Pritchard's slump. "He’ll make shots, but it's making sure, even when he does make shots, that he's consistently doing the other things that give us a chance every night.”

Through his six seasons in the NBA, Pritchard has learned to shoot through the slumps, something a Celtics team looking to find its first winning streak since late October could learn from.

“Once I got through it, I started to get better and better and better," Pritchard said. "So, there's gonna be low points, and it's just — don't let it break you and you just grow from it, learn from it and get better from it."

