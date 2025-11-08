Kevin Garnett Reveals Why Celtics Teammate Paul Pierce Never Won MVP
Kevin Garnett got hilariously real with his Hall of Fame Boston Celtics teammate Paul Pierce during a recent conversation on their show "Ticket & The Truth."
The 6-foot-11 big man earned MVP honors while with the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2004. Pierce did get named Finals MVP while winning a title alongside Garnett in Boston circa 2008, but the best he finished in regular season MVP voting was seventh, in 2008-09.
Pierce did finish among the top 14 recipients in votes five times.
Garnett broke down to Pierce why he never ultimately won the award.
“To be honest I thought you was gonna be MVP at some point, but your ass don’t play no defense," Garnett joked. "[Another player will] say something to you, you get mad, that’s when you play D.”
Garnett, a 12-time All-Defensive Teamer and the 2008 Defensive Player of the Year, knows of what he speaks.
Pierce was hardly chopped liver as an NBA player, even if he did some deficiencies on that side of the ball. A 10-time All-Star and four-time All-NBA honoree, the 6-foot-7 Kentucky swingman averaged 19.7 points on .445/.368/.806 shooting splits, 5.6 boards and 3.5 dimes a night over the course of a 19-year career.
