Celtics Star Sends Clear Message on Next Goal After Career Season
The Boston Celtics likely didn't expect Payton Pritchard to eventually become their starting point guard when they drafted him in the first round of the 2020 NBA Draft. Once a rotational piece, Pritchard is now embracing his role as a starter and a veteran leader on this year's iteration of the Boston Celtics.
Pritchard didn't see significant action in the first three seasons of his career, but in the Celtics' 2023-24 championship season, Pritchard carved out a role for himself as a reliable option from three and a playmaking guard.
He leveled up in 2024-25, averaging career highs of 14.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 0.9 steals while being named the league's Sixth Man of the Year for the 61-21 Celtics.
So what is his plan for an encore on the 5-6 Celtics this season?
“I look at the word ‘relentless' as a means to define who I am. It is an undying hunger to always keep getting better and better. Always striving for more,” Pritchard told ClutchPoints in an exclusive interview.
“I am obviously very grateful for everything I have and will never take it for granted, but that relentlessness in me is always pushing for more. It’s always about getting to that next step in your career, life, or whatever it may be. Every day is a new opportunity to get better, and I live by that mindset.
“It’s a major reason why I’ve found so much success in my role with the Celtics.”
Now the starting point guard, Pritchard is tasked with leading a Jayson Tatum-less Celtics to a postseason-worthy record. Through his first 10 games prior to a 111-107 road revenge game against the Orlando Magic, Pritchard is averaging 16.5 points and 5.1 assists per game.
With a massive roster rehaul, the team is still figuring out one another on the court.
'We Have A Completely New Team'
“Honestly, the biggest challenge isn’t even related to going from sixth man to starter. It’s the fact that we have a completely new team,” Pritchard said. “You know, people can look at the first 10 games of the year and freak out. It’s normal with NBA fans. But I truly believe, and I’ve always said, that by the end of this year, the narrative will shift to evaluating how much better we got.
“That’s the new mindset of looking at each game and figuring out how we will chip away at creating this new identity and getting better.”
