Celtics HC Joe Mazzulla Gets Honest About Rotation

The Boston Celtics have been going against the grain this season, mixing up their lineup consistently rather than operating under a set rotation.

For head coach Joe Mazzulla, this strategy differs from the structure that helped them win an NBA championship in 2024, but with the current roster, operating without a set rotation has its upsides.

More news: Celtics Star Sends Clear Message on Next Goal After Career Season

Mazzulla was asked about his tendency to mix up the rotation so far this season, and gave a candid and in-depth answer.

"There's an upside to having a set rotation and there's also a downside," Mazzulla told reporters Friday. "It could breed complacency. It could lose a lack of a sense of urgency. It could breed entitlement and it could breed an inability to be flexible if you go against a team or a set of games where you have to go to something different."

Mazzulla weighs in on the pros and cons of not having a set rotation: “You may not play for 2 games, but there’s a clear understanding of, ‘that doesn’t change a role.’”



-@CLNSMedia pic.twitter.com/oFVOroeMwB — Celtics on CLNS (@CelticsCLNS) November 14, 2025

With a roster missing its most important piece in star forward Jayson Tatum, the Celtics have had to rely on a cast of players to complement Jaylen Brown. Mazzulla stressed that playing time, whether it's 20 miuntes per night or two, doesn't change a players' role in helping the Celtics to a 6-7 record.

"I think you get the best of each guy and everyone comes into the building knowing they have to prepare themselves to impact winning and that every possession does matter," Mazzulla said. "It might go to a guy for two possessions because he can guard that situation differently than what another guy can. So, to me the upsides of it are validation that every guy has importance, validation that every possession matters and validation that there's no entitlement."

A 'Gap' Year

Mazzulla and the Celtics didn't inherit an easy situation this season, as Tatum is expected to miss most if not all of the 2025-26 season with a torn Achilles. However, one of the best motivators in the game has ensured that his players aren't complacent and take advantage of their time on the court.

"You have to be able to bring it every single night," Mazzulla said. "It's a credit to the guys, I think they've bought into that and have an understanding of that. Every team is different and I think that identity is what gives us the best chance to win over the course of [the season.]"

Latest Celtics News

For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.