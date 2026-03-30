One Celtics Superstar Out, Another In as Long Boston Celtics Injury Report released

The Celtics will be shorthanded again when they take on the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night.

In a largely expected move, Jayson Tatum will sit on the back-to-back for Achilles injury management. This is one of two remaining back-to-backs on the schedule for Boston, so Tatum will likely miss at least one more game before the season ends.

Tatum is coming off a 32-point, eight-assist, five-rebound performance against Charlotte in just under 31 minutes. Tatum had been playing about 36 minutes in the prior two games, a major uptick in his minutes since his return a few weeks ago. He looked the most like himself in the win over the Hornets, which is an encouraging sign.

Tatum also loves playing in Charlotte, which isn’t far from Duke, where he played his college basketball. Jaylen Brown loves playing in Atlanta, which is where he’s from, and he’s no longer on the injury report, so he’ll return to action in tonight’s game.

Brown missed consecutive games for the first time this season with left Achilles tendinitis. He originally appeared on the injury report a game before that with left calf tightness, which the Celtics later updated. While seeing “Achilles” anything is scarier than ever for NBA fans, tendinitis is a common ailment for basketball players and is usually remedied by some treatment and rest, which Brown got. The emphasis might simply have been on the rest aspect.

It’s also important to note than any sort of inflammation in the tendon can be called tendinitis, and that the inflammation is not the same as a strain, which involves some level of tearing in the tendon that needs to heal. A little rest, some ice, and maybe some anti-inflammatory medication can calm tendinitis and get players on the court quickly.

The Celtics have also listed Neemias Queta as doubtful with a right thumb strain. He’s been on the injury report for a few days with the thumb issue, but has shown no ill effects. He just started playing with a wrap on the right hand in the game against Charlotte.

Mar 29, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Boston Celtics center Neemias Queta (88) reaches towards the basket for a slam dunk during the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Brian Westerholt-Imagn Images | Brian Westerholt-Imagn Images

Ron Harper Jr. sprained his right ankle during the Hornets game and is listed as questionable. He’ll likely test it before the game and see if he can go. Derrick White is probable after sitting out Sunday night with a knee contusion. Nikola Vucevic remains out with a fracture in his right ring finger.