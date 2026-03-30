One Celtics Superstar Out, Another In as Long Boston Celtics Injury Report released
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The Celtics will be shorthanded again when they take on the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night.
In a largely expected move, Jayson Tatum will sit on the back-to-back for Achilles injury management. This is one of two remaining back-to-backs on the schedule for Boston, so Tatum will likely miss at least one more game before the season ends.
Tatum is coming off a 32-point, eight-assist, five-rebound performance against Charlotte in just under 31 minutes. Tatum had been playing about 36 minutes in the prior two games, a major uptick in his minutes since his return a few weeks ago. He looked the most like himself in the win over the Hornets, which is an encouraging sign.
Tatum also loves playing in Charlotte, which isn’t far from Duke, where he played his college basketball. Jaylen Brown loves playing in Atlanta, which is where he’s from, and he’s no longer on the injury report, so he’ll return to action in tonight’s game.
Brown missed consecutive games for the first time this season with left Achilles tendinitis. He originally appeared on the injury report a game before that with left calf tightness, which the Celtics later updated. While seeing “Achilles” anything is scarier than ever for NBA fans, tendinitis is a common ailment for basketball players and is usually remedied by some treatment and rest, which Brown got. The emphasis might simply have been on the rest aspect.
It’s also important to note than any sort of inflammation in the tendon can be called tendinitis, and that the inflammation is not the same as a strain, which involves some level of tearing in the tendon that needs to heal. A little rest, some ice, and maybe some anti-inflammatory medication can calm tendinitis and get players on the court quickly.
The Celtics have also listed Neemias Queta as doubtful with a right thumb strain. He’s been on the injury report for a few days with the thumb issue, but has shown no ill effects. He just started playing with a wrap on the right hand in the game against Charlotte.
Ron Harper Jr. sprained his right ankle during the Hornets game and is listed as questionable. He’ll likely test it before the game and see if he can go. Derrick White is probable after sitting out Sunday night with a knee contusion. Nikola Vucevic remains out with a fracture in his right ring finger.
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John Karalis is a 20-year veteran of Celtics coverage and was nominated for NSMA's Massachusetts Sportswriter of the Year in 2019. He has hosted the Locked On Celtics podcast since 2016 and has written two books about the Celtics. John was born and raised in Pawtucket, RI. He graduated from Shea High School in Pawtucket, where he played football, soccer, baseball, and basketball and was captain of the baseball and basketball teams. John graduated from Emerson College in Boston with a Bachelor of Science degree in Broadcast Journalism and was a member of their Gold Key Honor Society. He was a four-year starter and two-year captain of the Men’s Basketball team, and remains one of the school's top all-time scorers, and Emerson's all-time leading rebounder. He is also the first Emerson College player to play professional basketball (Greece). John started his career in television, producing and creating shows since 1997. He spent nine years at WBZ, launching two different news and lifestyle shows before ascending to Executive Producer and Managing Editor. He then went to New York, where he was a producer and reporter until 2018. John is one of Boston’s original Celtics bloggers, creating RedsArmy.com in 2006. In 2018, John joined the Celtics beat full-time for MassLive.com and then went to Boston Sports Journal in 2021, where he covered the Celtics for five years. He has hosted the Locked On Celtics podcast since 2016, and it currently ranks as the #1 Boston Celtics podcast on iTunes and Spotify rankings. He is also one of the co-hosts of the Locked on NBA podcast.Follow John_Karalis