Jaylen Brown Rushes To Social Media To Celebrate Unexpected Celtics Accomplishment

It didn’t take long for Jaylen Brown to hop onto Twitter after the Celtics win over the Charlotte Hornets.

50 wins in a gap year ☘️ — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) March 30, 2026

“50 wins in a gap year,” he tweeted. At this point, that term isn’t just bulletin board material, it has become a permanent part of the bulletin board. It’s like the tupperware after you microwave spaghetti sauce in it. “Gap year” is never leaving anyone’s minds this year.

“You hear people say gap year all the time,” Payton Pritchard said after the game. “That might have been extra motivation, but we already had enough motivation to come in and prove to people that we belong at a high level and that we're ready to keep on winning.”

It definitely was motivation. This is at least the fourth time Pritchard alone has brought up the term in a postgame interview. To get 50 wins in a year that began with some people openly advocating for a blatant tank for a top pick is satisfying.

Not that Joe Mazzulla is letting on.

“I think it's just a testament to the alignment of the organization and to the players,” he said. “We've shifted players over the last five years a bunch of different ways, but winning still remains the most important thing. It's a minor milestone. I wouldn't say that it's a true definition of success, but I think it's a definition of consistency. I think that starts with the players that put on the jersey and have an understanding that winning is the most important thing, and how serious they take it.”

I’m not buying it. Mazzulla will never show it in public but there's no doubt that this is a bigger deal to him than he’s letting on. Pritchard basically said so in an appearance on Amazon Prime earlier in the year.

“I feel like this has probably been his favorite year,” Pritchard said. “Joe's a hell of a competitor. And for him, he looked at this year like this is a great opportunity for people to prove everybody wrong. And he holds all of us to a high standard and winning at all costs. And it trickles down through the whole organization. Every day, people put in the work. If you're not then Joe will kind of get on your ass.”

Joe is right in that this isn’t the biggest accomplishment in the world because there's much more ahead. At the same time, 50 wins is an incredible accomplishment for this group of guys.

Let’s be honest about why the G-word was thrown around so much heading into this season. Four major contributors to the team were gone and the best player suffered the worst injury a player could suffer. The Celtics needed everything to go right for them to even think of sniffing 50 games.

Well, everything basically did. Jaylen Brown is having the best season of his life. All the role players this season, except for Chris Boucher, have had some noticeable impact on winning at least one game. Every button Mazzulla has pressed has worked. And somehow, the front office has assembled a team that is both the favorite in the conference AND cheap enough to fit under the tax line.

If you see Brad Stevens at a craps table, don’t walk, run and cash in on the hottest heater in human history. Just like Brown ran to his phone so he could fire off that post and throw 50 wins in people’s faces. Because knowing these guys, there's more to come.