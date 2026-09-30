Payton Pritchard Called 'A Menace' and 'A Crazy Person' by Celtics Teammate

Payton Pritchard tends to make a mark on his Boston Celtics teammates. His determination and relentlessness have lifted him to heights few people could have predicted for a six-foot guard picked at the bottom of the first round.

One of Joe Mazzulla’s notorious drills is one simply called “guard Payton Pritchard,” which is exactly as advertised. Players have to guard Pritchard full court, and try to stay in front of a guy who has a low center of gravity, is stronger than people realize, and is one of the best ball-handlers in the league.

It’s something Mike Conley has been finding out this month during unofficial scrimmages and now the opening of training camp.

“Payton's a menace, man,” Conley said. “He's an absolute crazy person when it comes to trying to improve his game. I've been impressed with just the awareness to ask questions. He's constantly asking, like, ‘What is your thought process with this? How do you break this down? I'm not as good at this, but I want to be good at that.’ So just really showing that humility, showing that he's willing to grow and be a better player.”

Self-awareness is a very valuable part of Pritchard’s personality. He can be real with himself, which allows him to target his weaknesses. And now that he’s about to turn 29 and head into his seventh season, he understands that growth comes from different places.

“It's not skills that you're improving at this point,” Pritchard said at media day. “I've developed ball-handling, my jump shot. I'm not changing it. It's just now you're just crafting different areas, footwork, different ways to get to the paint, shots. But yeah, you're just adding little things.”

And who better to find the little nits to pick in his game than a 39-year-old veteran of 19 seasons?

“He’s somebody I looked up to,” Pritchard said. “I listen to everything he says, and kind of following him. I love him as a person, great human being, but like, tremendous career and player, and just so many things he does well. Passing the ball, gets in the paint. Now, he shoots more floaters than I would. I'm more of a pull-up jump shooter. We talk about that, but just the way he sees the game and somebody when I get on the bench or out outside the game, just seeing what he sees and picking his brain.”

Conley is more than happy to help, but he also sees in Pritchard a player who has already proven a lot, and has more than enough in his bag already to be successful.

“He's got everything in his game, all the tools,” Conley said. “His ball-handling, his ability to score at his size, his strength, his balance. He's going to have a good year.”