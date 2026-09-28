2026-27 NBA Championship Odds for Every Team (Spurs, Thunder Co-Favorites; Knicks Tied With Philly)

The 2026-27 NBA season is less than a month away, and teams will gather for NBA Media Day on Monday, Sept. 28.

That makes this a perfect time to take a look at the odds to win the NBA Finals this coming season, where the defending champion New York Knicks are tied with the new-look Philadelphia 76ers for third in the odds.

Oddsmakers have the NBA running through the Western Conference in the 2026-27 season, as the 2025 NBA Champions – the Oklahoma City Thunder – are tied with Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs at +270 to win the title entering the season.

The Thunder moved on from a bunch of role players (Isaiah Joe, Lu Dort, Aaron Wiggins) in the offseason, but they remain the co-favorite to win the title with their core of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren back in the 2026-27 season. A healthier year from Williams could vault the Thunder back ahead of the Spurs in the West.

Philadelphia had the biggest remodel this offseason, adding Jaylen Brown and LeBron James to a core of Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe. The 76ers are +900 to win the Finals, which matches New York for the best mark in the Eastern Conference.

Only five teams have shorter than 22/1 odds to win the title, as the Boston Celtics (+1300) hold the No. 5 spot even though they traded Brown to Philly in the offseason. Oddsmakers are valuing Boston’s infrastructure and Jayson Tatums’ return for a full season pretty highly entering the 2026-27 campaign.

There are also a few teams in the East that made major offseason additions that have impacted their odds to win the title:

Cleveland (+2200): Added Peyton Watson in a sign-and-trade dea

Miami (+3000): Executed a blockbuster deal for two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo

Toronto (+2500): Made a trade to reunite Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard with the franchise

There’s a very good chance the Eastern Conference is deeper than the West in the 2026-27 season, as eight of the top 14 teams in the odds to win it all are in the East. In the West, the Minnesota Timberwolves (+2500) and Denver Nuggets (+2500) are viewed as the biggest threats to knock off OKC and San Antonio. The Wolves made a major change to their roster in the offseason, sending out Julius Randle and Naz Reid to bring in guard LaMelo Ball to pair with Anthony Edwards.

An exciting NBA season is ahead, and the SI Betting team will have NBA Finals picks, playoff picks, award market selections and much more ahead of the regular season. For now, let’s check out where each team stands in the odds to win the title.

2026-27 NBA Championship Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

San Antonio Spurs: +270

Oklahoma City Thunder: +270

Philadelphia 76ers: +900

New York Knicks: +900

Boston Celtics: +1300

Cleveland Cavaliers: +2200

Toronto Raptors: +2500

Minnesota Timberwolves: +2500

Detroit Pistons: +2500

Denver Nuggets: +2500

Miami Heat: +3000

Los Angeles Lakers: +3500

Indiana Pacers: +4000

Houston Rockets: +5000

Golden State Warriors: +6000

Atlanta Hawks: +7000

Portland Trail Blazers: +8000

Orlando Magic: +8000

Charlotte Hornets: +10000

Phoenix Suns: +12000

Washington Wizards: +15000

Dallas Mavericks: +18000

Utah Jazz: +20000

New Orleans Pelicans: +40000

Los Angeles Clippers: +50000

Chicago Bulls: +70000

Milwaukee Bucks: +70000

Brooklyn Nets: +100000

Sacramento Kings: +100000

Memphis Grizzlies: +100000

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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