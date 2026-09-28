2026-27 NBA Championship Odds for Every Team (Spurs, Thunder Co-Favorites; Knicks Tied With Philly)
The 2026-27 NBA season is less than a month away, and teams will gather for NBA Media Day on Monday, Sept. 28.
That makes this a perfect time to take a look at the odds to win the NBA Finals this coming season, where the defending champion New York Knicks are tied with the new-look Philadelphia 76ers for third in the odds.
Oddsmakers have the NBA running through the Western Conference in the 2026-27 season, as the 2025 NBA Champions – the Oklahoma City Thunder – are tied with Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs at +270 to win the title entering the season.
The Thunder moved on from a bunch of role players (Isaiah Joe, Lu Dort, Aaron Wiggins) in the offseason, but they remain the co-favorite to win the title with their core of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren back in the 2026-27 season. A healthier year from Williams could vault the Thunder back ahead of the Spurs in the West.
Philadelphia had the biggest remodel this offseason, adding Jaylen Brown and LeBron James to a core of Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe. The 76ers are +900 to win the Finals, which matches New York for the best mark in the Eastern Conference.
Only five teams have shorter than 22/1 odds to win the title, as the Boston Celtics (+1300) hold the No. 5 spot even though they traded Brown to Philly in the offseason. Oddsmakers are valuing Boston’s infrastructure and Jayson Tatums’ return for a full season pretty highly entering the 2026-27 campaign.
There are also a few teams in the East that made major offseason additions that have impacted their odds to win the title:
- Cleveland (+2200): Added Peyton Watson in a sign-and-trade dea
- Miami (+3000): Executed a blockbuster deal for two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo
- Toronto (+2500): Made a trade to reunite Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard with the franchise
There’s a very good chance the Eastern Conference is deeper than the West in the 2026-27 season, as eight of the top 14 teams in the odds to win it all are in the East. In the West, the Minnesota Timberwolves (+2500) and Denver Nuggets (+2500) are viewed as the biggest threats to knock off OKC and San Antonio. The Wolves made a major change to their roster in the offseason, sending out Julius Randle and Naz Reid to bring in guard LaMelo Ball to pair with Anthony Edwards.
An exciting NBA season is ahead, and the SI Betting team will have NBA Finals picks, playoff picks, award market selections and much more ahead of the regular season. For now, let’s check out where each team stands in the odds to win the title.
2026-27 NBA Championship Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- San Antonio Spurs: +270
- Oklahoma City Thunder: +270
- Philadelphia 76ers: +900
- New York Knicks: +900
- Boston Celtics: +1300
- Cleveland Cavaliers: +2200
- Toronto Raptors: +2500
- Minnesota Timberwolves: +2500
- Detroit Pistons: +2500
- Denver Nuggets: +2500
- Miami Heat: +3000
- Los Angeles Lakers: +3500
- Indiana Pacers: +4000
- Houston Rockets: +5000
- Golden State Warriors: +6000
- Atlanta Hawks: +7000
- Portland Trail Blazers: +8000
- Orlando Magic: +8000
- Charlotte Hornets: +10000
- Phoenix Suns: +12000
- Washington Wizards: +15000
- Dallas Mavericks: +18000
- Utah Jazz: +20000
- New Orleans Pelicans: +40000
- Los Angeles Clippers: +50000
- Chicago Bulls: +70000
- Milwaukee Bucks: +70000
- Brooklyn Nets: +100000
- Sacramento Kings: +100000
- Memphis Grizzlies: +100000
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
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Peter is the associate managing editor for Sports Illustrated Betting. He has worked as a writer and editor for BetSided, NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering the NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, betting and more. He is a hoops fanatic with a soft spot for his New York Knicks.Follow peterdewey2