Report: Jayson Tatum 'reevaluating his situation,' return this season 'up in the air.'

Jayson Tatum has been very public about his desire to come back and play this season. Back in September, Tatum went on a media blitz explaining his rehab and his goals.

“I think for me and my team, the doctor, the organization, the most important thing is making the full recovery, right? Being back 100%, not rushing it,” Tatum explained on ESPN. “But I haven't said I'm not playing this season or anything like that. I have a goal in my mind. What I will say is, I'm not working out, rehabbing six days a week for no reason.”

That message is pretty clear. Tatum’s goal, should his body cooperate, is to return to action this season. His actions have backed up those words, with more intense workouts, some in the public eye, and appearances on various podcasts leaving little doubt about trying to live up to that goal.

That is, until his appearance on “The Pivot” podcast, where he expressed some hesitance to rejoin a team that's already a work in progress.

“They have an identity this year … and it's been successful,” he said. “So there's a thought in my head … how does that look with me integrating myself off an injury and 50-60 games into a season? Obviously could be some challenges. And it is a thought like, damn, do I come back, or should I wait? It's something that I honestly, recently, in the last like two weeks or so, kind of just kind of contemplate every single day.”

That feeling was confirmed by Chris Haynes on NBA TV, reporting that “Jayson Tatum is now reevaluating his situation, and it is up in the air on if he’s going to return at all this season.”

Sources: Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum (Achilles recovery) is re-evaluating his situation and is now considering sitting out the entire 2025-26 season. Final decision has yet to be determined. pic.twitter.com/Z8CcVjFSIr — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) January 29, 2026

There are always two elements to overcoming a catastrophic injury. There's the physical rehabilitation and the mental readiness to play. Players need to be fully healthy and fully confident that their bodies will be able to handle the return to action.

But worrying about disrupting his team’s flow and chemistry is different. It’s hard to imagine his team caring much about working him back into the rotation.

“If he is going to return, we’re going to welcome him with open arms, for sure,” Sam Hauser said after the Celtics loss to Atlanta Wednesday night. “He’s such a great player, and any time you can have the luxury of adding a player that into your rotation, it’s pretty exciting.”

Whether Tatum returns to action or not has always been his call once he’s cleared medically. After doctors and trainers give him the green light, it’s up to him to decide for himself is he’s ready to get back on the floor.

And there are advantages to coming back this season, like knocking off the significant rust, and getting some reps with guys he hasn’t played with before.

Haynes reported that there are a “couple of factors” involved in the hesitance to push for a return this season, but didn’t say what those were. If one of them is physical or mental, then he obviously will need to work through those before he comes back.

But if it’s about team chemistry and disrupting the Celtics, it may be better to work through them now rather than push them into next season.