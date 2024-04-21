The Latest on the Health Front for Celtics-Heat Series Opener
Sunday marks the start of the seventh playoff series between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat since 2010. It's been the most common postseason matchup in the NBA in that span.
As the two sides prepare for a rematch of last year's Eastern Conference Finals, the Heat are without Jimmy Butler. The six-time All-Star suffered an MCL injury near the end of the first quarter of Wednesday's 105-104 play-in tournament loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. It occurred after an awkward landing following a layup attempt, with Kelly Oubre falling on the afflicted area.
The expectation is Butler is out for multiple weeks, per a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic. If there is a Game 5 between Boston and Miami, it will be two weeks from when his injury happened.
On Saturday at the Auerbach Center, Joe Mazzulla weighed in on how the defending Eastern Conference champions adapt without Butler.
The visitors are also without Terry Rozier for Sunday's series opener at TD Garden. The former Celtics guard is dealing with a neck spasm.
Another former Celtic, Josh Richardson, previously underwent season-ending right shoulder surgery, thinning the Heat's rotation.
Duncan Robinson, initially listed as questionable for Game 1 because of left facet syndrome, is available. He had eight points in 12 minutes off the bench in Friday's 112-91 play-in tournament victory vs. the Chicago Bulls.
As for the hosts, Luke Kornet is inactive for Sunday's clash due to a right calf strain.
Sunday afternoon's matchup at TD Garden will tip off at 1:00 EST.
Further Reading
How do the Heat Adapt Without Jimmy Butler? Joe Mazzulla Weighs in
'I Knew It': Jaylen Brown Discusses Celtics Drawing Heat in Round 1
Brad Stevens Addresses Potential Extension with Derrick White
After Career Night, Reflective Payton Pritchard Discusses NBA Journey and His Ultimate Pursuit
Jrue Holiday on Celtics Extension: 'Try to Get More Banners, Get More Rings'
Jaylen Brown Shares What Latest Milestone Means to Him
Celtics Embracing Challenge to Go Beyond Most Talented
Jayson Tatum Opens Up About Sacrificing in Celtics' Title Pursuit: 'It's a Process'