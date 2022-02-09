Are the Celtics Shifting Their Approach to the Trade Deadline?

The Celtics are 15-6 since New Year's Eve, moving into seventh in the East and a virtual tie with the sixth-seeded Toronto Raptors for the conference's last ticket that guarantees entrance into the playoffs.

However, even since this surge began on Dec. 31, they rank 18th in points per game, producing 109.8 per contest. Boston's defense, yielding the second-fewest points per 100 possessions, is championship-caliber, but its offense is not.

With rules changing across sports to bolster offensive output, and thus, ratings, while being balanced is necessary, that side of the ball matters more, and the Celtics aren't effective enough on that end to be considered a title contender.

That's why it would come as a surprise if the Celtics are still over the luxury tax threshold when the trade deadline expires at 3 P.M. ET on Thursday. However, that doesn't mean they won't work to improve their rotation.

Brian Robb from MassLive reports Boston's turnaround has sparked a shift in what teams are hearing when calling to discuss the availability of the Celtics' role players.

"A number of opposing executives tell MassLive that they sense the Celtics are open to staying the course with minor tweaks and potentially additions to their depth and shooting ahead of Thursday’s deadline."

One of the ingredients to Boston's success the last six weeks is Ime Udoka trimming their rotation to eight players, shrinking the second unit to Dennis Schroder, Josh Richardson, and Grant Williams.

A rotation of that size can work in the playoffs, though it leaves little to no margin for error on the health front. But if the Celtics aren't going to shake up their starting lineup, which likely proves true, as Robb states, the path to them improving on offense would come from bolstering their second unit. More specifically, that means adding a shooter or two.

Pulling that off and getting under the tax is challenging, but the Celtics have a few expiring contracts that will be easy to move. Enes Freedom, who's earning $2.6 million, but has a $1.7 million cap hit, P.J. Dozier, who's on the books for $1.9 million, and Bruno Fernando's $1.8 million cap figure, all fall into that category.

Boston could also move Bol Bol, who has a $2.2 million cap hit, but it seems like it would prefer to keep him with next season in mind. The Celtics only need to make him a $2.7 million qualifying offer for Bol to become a restricted free agent this summer, which would make it a safe bet he sticks around in Boston.

Trading Romeo Langford or Aaron Nesmith would also help the Celtics upgrade their rotation and add a shooter who gets consistent minutes. After all, they have to give up something of value to improve their second unit, and if they're committed to getting under the tax, they probably won't part with their first-round pick this year.

