Celtics' Anton Watson Hopes to Build Off of Solid Debut Monday vs. Lakers
Game 2 of the Boston Celtics' Summer League campaign will give Anton Watson an opportunity to build off of a solid pro debut. The second-round draft pick posted eight points, two rebounds, a block, and a steal in Saturday's loss to the Miami Heat.
His 20 minutes off the bench served as a solid preview of what Celtics fans can expect from Watson going forward.
The former Gonzaga did a great job of putting himself in the best situations to succeed on both ends of the floor. He sank four of his seven attempts from the field, which often came off of cuts or just simply being in the right place for a dump-off pass.
Following Monday's shootaround, Watson told reporters that making the right plays is a massive part of his game, but he hopes to showcase more by turning up his aggression on both ends of the court.
“That’s kind of what I do, cutting…try to make the right play…I think I can be more aggressive on the offensive end, but defense, I can pick that up too.”
The 23-year-old proved that he can hold his own defensively against Miami. He was able to match the physicality of players like Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Kel'el Ware down low, while also making good reads in perimeter situations.
Of course, the highlight for Watson was his loud block on Jaquez Jr., late in Saturday's matchup. He stuck with the second-year pro nicely off of a drive and timed up the rejection perfectly to kickstart a fast break for Boston.
The block was a highlight for Watson, but he wasn't satisfied getting the better of Jaquez Jr. just once.
"That felt good," he said Monday. "I pride myself on defense, so blocking him, he had, what, 30 points still? That felt good, but that's what I try to do."
Defense was the skill that excited Celtics President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens the most when he drafted Watson with pick 54.
"Anton's strength and ability to move his feet laterally give him a chance to be one of these big, strong hybrid forwards that can switch and guard a lot of people," he said of Watson last month.
On top of that, the big man is able to stretch the floor on the offensive end.
Watson, a 41.2% three-point shooter last season at Gonzaga, is hoping showcase that aspect of his game against the rival Los Angeles Lakers.
"I don't even remember shooting one (on Saturday)," he explained. "It's really just being ready when my teammates kick it out to me or just finding those opportunities, pick-and-pop."
Finding his role with the team will be a main goal for Watson Monday, and for the rest of the Summer League. He pointed to that as the most important thing for him right now, rather than his contract with the Celtics.
Fans can watch him and the rest of the summer Cs as they take on the Lakers at 10:30 p.m. ET on NBA TV.