Looking at Tyler Smith's Potential Fit With the Celtics Ahead of NBA Draft
There isn't much time left before the Boston Celtics will have the opportunity to welcome a pair of young prospects to their organization. The Cs hold picks No. 30 and 55 in this week's 2024 NBA Draft.
A name that some fans have been excited about is Tyler Smith of the G-League Ignite.
So far, Boston has invited 30 prospects in for pre-draft workouts, according to HoopsHype's tracker. Though Smith hasn't been amongst them, he could still fit nicely into what the Celtics should be looking for.
The 19-year-old appeared in 27 games for the Ignite last season, playing about 22 minutes each time. He averaged 13.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game while shooting 47.6% from the field and 36.4% from beyond the arc.
At 6-foot-9 with a 7-foot-1 wingspan, Smith has tons of potential to become a versatile defender in the NBA. He's shown that he's got some unreal athleticism, which should help him in that part of his game. Unfortunately, he's a bit raw at this point. According to "The Ringer's" Kevin O'Connor, Smith is a "nonfactor on defense who often looks lost out there." He added that the prospect lacks both strength and toughness when it comes to paint defense.
On a more positive note, Smith is a player who experts feel has tremendous upside. They believe he can develop and become impactful on both sides of the ball. He's proven that he can shoot threes comfortably off of the catch, which is something that Boston would be asking of him whenever he is ready for minutes. Smith's athleticism allows him to be a lob-threat as the roll man as well, potentially making him a great weapon in the pick-and-roll.
For now, it feels like Smith has a ton of work ahead of him before he's ready to play real NBA minutes -- especially for the champion Celtics. However, picking him could still pay dividends down the line. If Boston is able to develop him properly, Smith has the potential to become a cheap rotation option on a team with a lot of its money tied to its stars.