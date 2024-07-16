Neemias Queta Motivated by Opportunity in Front of Him: 'Give Coach Mazzulla a Headache'
Los Angeles Lakers prospect Colin Castelton found an opening in the paint before he was fed by Dalton Knecht. It sure looked like an easy play at the basket or two points on the board, but Knect was met at the rim emphatically.
There was the Boston Celtics under the radar addition to their championship roster from last season, Neemias Queta. He sent back and disrupted Castelton’s attempt, ran the floor, and received the under-handed alley-oop dish from Jordan Walsh. Picture-perfect display of Queta’s player development strides in Boston.
The high-flying five showed raw potential whenever he took the floor with the Celtics personnel, and an energetic activity level on the glass and the interior.
Las Vegas Summer League was in full effect on Monday night, with many games under the belt of the tournament, now a few days in. Celtics and Lakers had their annual July-matchup to continue showcasing basketball’s biggest rivalry on all levels. In Boston’s 14-point victory, Queta was the star of the show with 22 points, eight rebounds, and three blocks on 7-10 from the field.
Entering last season in acknowledgement of a new-look front court, Al Horford and Kristaps Porzingis needing to be preserved, Boston’s security of their bigs may have been a question mark to begin last season. Queta became a diamond in the rough making the team through training camp last fall after being signed from Sacramento, he showed out in the preseason and whenever his size and energy was needed.
The flexibility that Queta, Luke Kornet and Xavier Tillman Sr. provided fully exceeded expectations as a strong stability group of centers that were crucial with Porzingis and Horford needing to rest and be preserved for the postseason. It will be put to the test even more come next season, with Porzingis’ leg injury expected to hold him out until most likely December.
“You know guys are gonna be out, so, you just gotta keep attacking as early as possible, try to improve in all these facets of the game,” Queta said, understanding his stride and improvements, knowing there is an opportunity in front of him. “Give coach Mazzulla a headache about how many options he has.”
For the last year, Queta has shown plenty of promise as a special talent at center for them to grow for the present and future. A promising center that went under the radar of the finds that Brad Stevens and the Celtics front office found. It's a main exhibit of the job they did last year. His game has shown similarities to former Celtic Robert Williams. Queta can be a perfect flower to bloom in Boston.