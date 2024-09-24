Brad Stevens Reveals the Celtics’ Approach to Banner 19 Pursuit
With the Celtics about to enter the 2024-25 season as the reigning NBA champions, President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens is aware of what’s coming for them. So much so that he told reporters at Celtics Media Day that he’s looking forward to the Celtics defending their title.
"For me, this is as good of a challenge as you’re going to get if you’re a competitor. So we should be excited about it," Stevens told reporters at Celtics Media Day.
Stevens revealed the Celtics’ approach to defending their most recent championship. He also noted that the Celtics themselves are more than aware of the challenges that lay ahead.
“Try to get better. Try to improve. Realize what's ahead,” Stevens said. “They understand there's a target on them. They understand how human nature will play a role against you. They understand that it's going to be very difficult to win the first game, win the second game, and play 82 of them, and then see where you land after that. They've been through it. What we should have is the confidence to get through anything.”
The Celtics kept most of its championship roster intact for the 2024-25 season, losing the likes of Oshae Brissett and Svi Mykhailiuk. Stevens explained why having continuity is important while also trying to add to it.
"I generally would say, I wouldn't mind a tweak or two, just cause those things can galvanize you, give you a jolt,” Stevens told reporters. “I think these guys are galvanized by each other...We have to look at ways where we can both balance being good with the top of our roster and with young players that can grow."
Stevens emphasized how the Celtics’ sense of togetherness actually means something in their title defense.
"These guys have a chemistry that I truly believe matters, and they deserve to attack this together."
Most title teams don’t get the chance to keep their core together because the roster is usually too expensive, but money didn’t phase Stevens in the slightest. He knows the Celtics have a window on their hands, knows that he has a formula that works, and because of that, he wants to see it through.