Buy Now on Celtics Head Coach Joe Mazzulla's Coach of the Year Odds

Now is the time to buy low on the Boston head coach's Coach of the Year odds

The Boston Celtics may have lost Monday night, but they still are the best team in the NBA.

Boston holds a league-best 13-4 record and doesn't even have its full starting lineup intact yet. The Celtics have dealt with a plethora of injuries to open the 2022-23 season. Malcolm Brogdon, Marcus Smart, and Jaylen Brown all have missed various games and they still have yet to have Robert Williams available for a game but there is good news coming for the squad. Brogdon, Smart, and Brown all are back and Williams is making progress and should be back shortly.

The Celtics have shined so far this season and certainly have showed that they will be a force to be reckoned with come playoff time. Head coach Joe Mazzulla was thrust into the position without much time to prepare and has done nothing but a brilliant job holding the team together.

According to Sports Illustrated Sportsbook he currently has the second highest odds of winning the NBA Coach of the Year award at +550, just behind Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy with odds at +450.

Utah somehow is the top seed in the Western Conference at 12-7 even after dealing Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert so it's not surprising that Hardy is at the top of the leaderboard right now. Who knows if they can continue that success, but if the Celtics are able to remain healthy there's certainly no doubt that they will be able to.

If the Celtics finish as the top seed in the Eastern Conference or even the No. 2, and the Jazz slip up at all, the award will be Mazzulla's to lose.

If you are a betting person, now is the time to take Mazzulla's odds.

