Inside The Celtics

Celtics-Bucks Injury Report: Boston Gets Encouraging Update on Sharpshooting Forward

Bobby Krivitsky

Jan 11, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) drives for the basket against Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) in the second quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
Jan 11, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) drives for the basket against Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) in the second quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
In this story:

Saturday night in the Motor City, the Celtics saw a game where they held a 23-point advantage turn into a slugfest that came down to the wire. It was the latest example that depending on how much time is left, no lead is safe in today's three-point-centric version of the NBA.

Boston's ability to lock in defensively, including a terrific rotation and perfectly timed block by Derrick White, denying a Cade Cunningham layup attempt, preserving a 116-1114 edge with 49.2 seconds left, was a prime example of the reigning NBA champions knowing and executing what it takes to win.

But life in the Association requires turning the page quickly. Two days after the Celtics' 124-118 victory vs. Detroit, they'll host the Bucks in a potential Eastern Conference Finals preview.

Regarding matters on the health front entering Monday's matchup at TD Garden, Kristaps Porzingis is rehabbing from left posterior tibialis tendon surgery and is aiming for a December return. Until he makes his season debut, when discussing Boston's injury report, it's a question of whether anyone else's name is on that list.

Sam Hauser's name has been on the Celtics' injury report for the team's last two tilts. The six-foot-eight sharpshooter is dealing with lower back pain that he described as flaring up on and off since the Summer.

Joe Mazzulla has repeatedly stated Hauser's "getting better every day." Boston's latest injury report reflects his progress.

After missing the Celtics' last two games, they list Hauser as questionable for Monday's meeting with Milwaukee. He and Porzingis are the only players on the hosts' injury report.

Monday night's matchup between the Celtics and Bucks will tip off at 7:30 p.m. EST at TD Garden.

Published |Modified
Bobby Krivitsky
BOBBY KRIVITSKY

Bobby Krivitsky's experiences include covering the NBA as a credentialed reporter for Basketball Insiders. He's also a national sports talk host for SportsMap Radio, a network airing on 96 radio stations throughout the country. Additionally, he was a major-market host, update anchor, and producer for IMG Audio, and he worked for Bleacher Report as an NFL and NBA columnist.

Home/Top Stories