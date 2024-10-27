Celtics-Bucks Injury Report: Boston Gets Encouraging Update on Sharpshooting Forward
Saturday night in the Motor City, the Celtics saw a game where they held a 23-point advantage turn into a slugfest that came down to the wire. It was the latest example that depending on how much time is left, no lead is safe in today's three-point-centric version of the NBA.
Boston's ability to lock in defensively, including a terrific rotation and perfectly timed block by Derrick White, denying a Cade Cunningham layup attempt, preserving a 116-1114 edge with 49.2 seconds left, was a prime example of the reigning NBA champions knowing and executing what it takes to win.
But life in the Association requires turning the page quickly. Two days after the Celtics' 124-118 victory vs. Detroit, they'll host the Bucks in a potential Eastern Conference Finals preview.
Regarding matters on the health front entering Monday's matchup at TD Garden, Kristaps Porzingis is rehabbing from left posterior tibialis tendon surgery and is aiming for a December return. Until he makes his season debut, when discussing Boston's injury report, it's a question of whether anyone else's name is on that list.
Sam Hauser's name has been on the Celtics' injury report for the team's last two tilts. The six-foot-eight sharpshooter is dealing with lower back pain that he described as flaring up on and off since the Summer.
Joe Mazzulla has repeatedly stated Hauser's "getting better every day." Boston's latest injury report reflects his progress.
After missing the Celtics' last two games, they list Hauser as questionable for Monday's meeting with Milwaukee. He and Porzingis are the only players on the hosts' injury report.
Monday night's matchup between the Celtics and Bucks will tip off at 7:30 p.m. EST at TD Garden.