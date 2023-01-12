Celtics Get Two Starters Back for Thursday's Game Against the Nets

As two Celtics starters return, another two might not play in Thursday's game vs. the Nets.

As Joe Mazzulla outlined ahead of the Celtics' 125-114 win against the Pelicans on Wednesday, the plan is for Robert Williams to only suit up for one end of back-to-backs as he continues ramping up.

Thursday's game against a Nets team missing Kevin Durant, who's dealing with an MCL sprain in his right knee, represents the first time Boston's played twice in as many days since Williams made his season debut. Williams got his first start of the 2022-23 campaign in Monday's 107-99 win vs. the Bulls.

And as the Celtics manage Al Horford's minutes, aiming to have him as fresh as possible for what Boston hopes is a title run, the veteran big man, now in his 16th season, won't suit up for the backend of this back-to-back, sticking to the script.

It also made sense to have Horford against Jonas Valanciunas on Wednesday and Robert Williams to deal with Nic Claxton and protect the rim against Kyrie Irving on Thursday.

It also helps that the Celtics are getting Marcus Smart back. Boston's floor general hasn't played in the team's last two tilts due to a left knee contusion he sustained in the third quarter of the Celtics' 121-116 win against the Spurs on Saturday.

Jaylen Brown, who produced a game-high 41 points in Wednesday's victory over the Pelicans, including erupting for 18 in the third frame, is questionable due to left adductor tightness.

On the heels of Boston's win against New Orleans, Brown shared with NBC Sports Boston's Abby Chin that he tweaked his groin during the game.

Inside The Celtics will update Brown's status within this article when the team provides it.

Update: Jaylen Brown will not play tonight, per the Celtics.

So, to recap, Robert Williams and Marcus Smart are available; Brown and Al Horford are out.

And on the other side of this matchup, the Nets are without Kevin Durant.

Thursday's matchup between Boston and Brooklyn tips off at 7:30 pm EST. Inside The Celtics will have content related to the game coming out before, during, and afterward. And follow @BobbyKrivitsky on Twitter for updates and analysis from pregame to post.

Further Reading

This Insane Stat Shows Just How Dominant Celtics Have Been so Far This Season

Here are Three Prop Bets to Consider Ahead of Thursday's Celtics-Nets Clash

Here's What Stood Out in Celtics' Win vs. Pelicans: Jaylen Brown's 41-Point Performance Propels Boston Past New Orleans

The Top 5 Plays from Wednesday's Celtics-Pelicans Game

This Wild Stat Shows How Big of an Impact Robert Williams Has Had For Celtics

Knicks Reportedly Interested In Trading Wing, Should Celtics Consider Deal?