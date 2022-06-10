Celtics, Jaylen Brown Discuss His Evolution: 'Sometimes, the things that you complain about most can be your biggest blessings'

When the Celtics drafted Jaylen Brown third overall in 2016, they had Avery Bradley and Jae Crowder starting on the wings with Marcus Smart and Terry Rozier coming off the bench. Even as he walked across the podium with a hat that had Lucky the leprechaun on it, Brown wasn't sure he was Boston bound or if it was where his career would flourish.

As Brown put it Thursday: "Fast forward, things turned out pretty good."

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

But with his team in the middle of the NBA Finals, it's understandably difficult for Brown to take time to reflect on the journey he and the Celtics are on.

"It's hard for me to reflect on moments when I'm in the heart of the storm. All the adversity, all (of) the ups and downs, all the negative things, indirectly and directly, has helped build me to where I'm at. Things weren't given to me here. I felt like I haven't always been put in the best position to be the best version of myself, and that's aided me into getting better; into working harder.

"Sometimes, the things that you complain about most can be your biggest blessings. So, everything that I've learned and acquired here, directly or indirectly, has helped me, and I think it's going to help me going forward, so if I would have to reflect, I'm just grateful for each and every experience that you go through because it just makes you who you are."

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Regarding Brown's evolution, Ime Udoka said it's "all around, honestly. The things he does, (and) the versatility he gives us on the defensive end. I think that goes down, trickles down with Marcus and our bigs as well as our big wings."

Udoka added: "He's one of the guys that probably has had to restructure what he did as a defender. He's usually a guy that locks in on an assignment. On-ball, off-ball, and takes that guy out. Well, we're asking, more communication, more recognition, and he's one of the guys that's improved throughout the season as far as that."

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Along with his contributions to the NBA's top-ranked defense, in Boston's 116-100 win over the Warriors in Game 3, Brown registered a team-high 27 points, pairing it with nine rebounds, five assists, and only two turnovers.

Thursday, Brown said about his facilitating and what makes the difference when a kickout pass is available a step or two sooner: "Spacing. It's been like that all season. Spacing is the key. We get the floor nice and spaced, (and) you can see everything a lot easier. A lot of times during the year, we'll get on top of each other, and we'll drive, (and) there are no outlets. And that's when you start to see a lot of the turnovers."

Brown's head coach labeled his performance in Wednesday's win a "culmination of last night was his playmaking ability and his scoring for himself. I think it was one of his best games of getting guys organized into spots he wanted, getting our spacing correct, and then attacking from there. So, I think it was almost a perfect night as far as the reads he made with his aggression looking to score but also, one-two dribbles and finding guys all over the court.

"That growth, as well as Jayson('s), was a big point of emphasis coming into the season. I think he did a hell of a job last night."

