Celtics Sign Malik Fitts to Contract Extending Through 2022-23 Season

Malik Fitts hasn't gotten much time on the court since joining the Celtics, but fans have noted the energy he provides in the form of consistently spectacular celebrations.

John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting the Celtics are signing Malik Fitts to a contract that will extend through next season.

Since signing with the Celtics on Feb. 22, Fitts has played in two games for a total of five minutes. While he hasn't gotten much time on the court, fans of the green and white have noted how supportive he is of his teammates and the energy he provides in the form of consistently spectacular celebrations.

Fitts, a six-foot-eight forward, is familiar with New England from his time in high school at Brewster Academy in New Hampshire. Last season was Fitts' first in the NBA, playing three games with the Los Angeles Clippers. He participated in seven for the Utah Jazz earlier this season.

Wednesday, Fitts and the Celtics begin a four-game road trip, with the first three on the West Coast, starting with a matchup against Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. The game tips off at 10:00 ET. Inside The Celtics will have content related to the game coming out before, during, and after. And follow @BobbyKrivitsky on Twitter for updates and analysis from pregame to post.

