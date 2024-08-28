David Ortiz Makes Bold Boston Celtics Prediction at Raising Cane's Grand Opening
On August 28, Red Sox legend David Ortiz and Celtics guard Jrue Holiday made an appearance at the grand opening of Raising Cane’s in downtown Boston. The new location sported an all-gold interior to commemorate the restaurant chain’s 28th anniversary.
As a three-time World Series champion, Ortiz was a fitting guest for Raising Cane’s Golden Birthday celebration. While the former Red Sox designated hitter is best known for his baseball career, Ortiz has become a prominent figure in Boston sports and has maintained a close friendship with Celtics center Al Horford since 2016.
When asked about his prediction for next season’s NBA championship, Ortiz told Boston Celtics On SI that the Celtics will repeat as champions.
“For next season, of course the Celtics are going to repeat without a doubt.”
Regarding next season’s Most Valuable Player award, Ortiz lightheartedly endorsed Holiday.
“And (for MVP) I gotta go with my boy right here,” Ortiz said with a smile, nudging the two-time gold medalist.
Ortiz also affirmed that he actively supports the Celtics and fellow Dominican Republic native Horford. He was excited to watch both win a title in June.
“I gotta tell you, man, I’m a Celtic. I cheer. I scream. I cry. That’s my thing, man. When I see the Celtics win, when I see my hometown homie (Al Horford) getting it done, I feel like I got it done.... Very happy for the Celtics. Very happy for my boy.”