Derrick White Discusses Second May 27 Game-Winner, Sending Celtics to Finals: ‘Pretty Good Day’
Game 4 was tied at 102, the clock dwindled down two minutes without any scoring after Jaylen Brown’s floating jumper in the paint. With 45 seconds to go and the shot-clock winding down, the Boston Celtics’ newest emotional leader and Eastern Conference Finals MVP broke down the defense while keeping his dribble. He found Derrick White in the corner for the lead and soon to be game-winner with the Celtics point guard staring down the Pacers bench.
The Boston Celtics complete their Eastern Conference sweep of the Indiana Pacers, 105-102, inching one step closer to their destiny of banner 18 and making it to their second NBA Finals in three years.
“They're a really good team and so credit to them, but we just kind of wanted to stay the course,” White said. “We know they're gonna make runs, they're gonna do what they do, and so just try to stay the course, and I’m just spacing. Shoutout to JB for driving and making a good play, and I just found I finally made a shot. It's great to get this win and know, it's not easy to get to the Finals.”
When former Celtic Aaron Nesmith showed off his grown array of shot-making with a step-back midrange, it put the Pacers up eight with under six minutes to go. The Celtics, led by their newest Eastern Conference Finals MVP and Larry Bird trophy award winner, closed the game on a 15-4 run. Jaylen Brown had 29 after a slow first half on 50 percent from the field. The 2023 All-NBA forward kept up his dominant playmaking down the stretch leading in execution as he has been all postseason, like he did on that White three.
“Great shot. We work on that all the time,” Brown said of White’s dagger. “Jrue one on-one reads. They veered it, I was able to get to the paint with Turner on me, and just found him. And before, I told D-White, 'Just stay eye ready. It's coming.' And that was just a big shot. Big shot to put us up three and help us advance to the Finals.”
White and Holiday’s IQ once again showed out in the clutch making the exact right plays. Holiday had another lefty and-one igniting the team to make it a one-possession game.
The premier backcourt was an incredible build heading into training camp, and it has been on display as the two, with their IQ and do-it-all intangibles have both come up clutch throughout the whole season for Boston. Holiday knows how masterful White is in the clutch.
“100%. He's our point guard, he's the one who manages the clock, he's the one who gets us into things and into actions, manages time, and he had a big three in the corner,” Holiday said of White. “Just making big plays, and I'm not sure he gets enough credit for everything that he does. So, the way that Derrick's played has been how he's been playing all year, All-Star level, but you can see the leadership in how he's been playing.”
How incredible it is that White was able to lift the Celtics back to the Finals with his clutch shot, as a year ago yesterday was his iconic Game 6 buzzer-beating put-back in Miami as Boston came from down 3-0 to force Game 7. He continues to shine when the world is watching in the clutch, as White further evolved throughout the season as one of the NBA’s best two-way guards now. Tremendous story his evolution has been since he arrived in Boston in 2022 as a star, engine, and premier face of the team.
“This is a pretty good day, I guess. But just a lot of hard work and then a lot of credit to the team,” White said. “They always push me, and just seeing them work every day makes me want to work harder, which pushes me to just keep getting better. So, credit to the team and the coaching staff, they've been unreal. Just always there for me, always supporting me. Ups, downs, they just always believed in me. So, I love them, and it really starts with them.”
White understands to always be level-headed and keep his focus in those clutch situations, with Boston’s quarterback and All-Star caliber guard showing an example of that with his game-winning shot last night when Brown was driving. He said he knew Brown was unreal when he got to Boston as well.
“Just space. And then, just trust that JB is gonna make the right play like he has this entire year,” White said. “I felt like I had to stay. Just wanted to stay in the shot and knock it down. Obviously, I missed a lot in a row, but they were starting to feel a little better. So I just stayed confident and was able to make one.”
Now back in the NBA Finals, Boston will face the winner of the Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves series, with the Mavs up 3-0. Awaiting some very entertaining storylines with Kyrie Irving playing the Celtics in the Finals and Kristaps Porzingis versus the Mavericks. The Celtics will have 10 days rest until Game 1 on June 6.