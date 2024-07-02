Details on Neemias Queta's New Contract with the Celtics
The Celtics worked quickly to shore up their depth at center, re-signing Luke Kornet when free agency opened on Sunday. Shortly after that, they reached a multi-year agreement with Neemias Queta.
Those moves carry added significance due to Kristaps Porzingis not projected to return until November at the earliest and him being more likely to join Boston's quest for Banner 19 in December after undergoing surgery to repair a torn retinaculum and dislocated posterior tibialis tendon.
While Queta has logged less than 500 career minutes, from head coach Joe Mazzulla to Al Horford, the latter of whom often shared the floor with the third-year center, the Celtics repeatedly praised the 24-year-old from Lisbon, Portugal, for how quickly he picked up what they asked from him.
That skill helped Queta consistently maximize his playing time with the parent club after joining Boston on a two-way deal last summer. It could also play an essential role in using his opportunities in Porzingis' absence as a springboard for his development.
Having an athletic and intelligent seven-footer who could grow into a rotation center in the fold for the next few years is especially valuable to a franchise facing the prospect of paying $450 million in payroll and tax payments for the 2025-26 season.
According to Keith Smith of Spotrac, the Celtics' new pact to keep working with Queta is for three years, and they will use his Non-Bird rights to sign him for an additional year compared to utilizing the minimum exception, which would've only allowed them to retain him for two seasons.
That's a wise approach to re-signing a promising player who's just scratching the surface of tapping into what he's capable of.