Celtics Continue Shoring Up Depth at Center, Re-Sign Neemias Queta
When free agency opened, the Celtics re-signed Luke Kornet, agreeing to a one-year deal with the seven-foot-two center, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Boston quickly followed that up by reaching a multi-year pact with Neemias Queta, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.
From Al Horford, who often shared the floor with the Lisbon, Portugal native, to Joe Mazzulla, the Celtics repeatedly praised Queta for quickly picking up what they asked of him. That earned him opportunities to operate as Boston's lone big on the floor.
Queta consistently maximized his minutes, providing energy, rim protection, and a knack for extending possessions. He's also an effective screener, has a good touch around the basket, and is a skilled passer.
Furthermore, watching him at the Auerbach Center and while going through pregame workouts this past season, his shot looks encouraging to this author. At some point, it seems likely he'll at least start taking corner threes.
The three-year veteran, who turns 25 in July, averaged 5.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, and nearly 1.0 blocks per game while logging 11.9 minutes in 28 appearances with Boston. He also helped lead the Maine Celtics to the G League championship.
Re-signing Kornet and Queta will help the defending NBA champions navigate the first few months of the upcoming season. Kristaps Porzingis recently underwent surgery to repair a torn retinaculum and dislocated posterior tibialis tendon.
The Celtics say the former All-Star is on a five-to-six-month recovery timeline. He projects to join Boston's quest for Banner 19 in November or December, with the latter seeming more likely.
While Porzingis is inactive, the Celtics will pace 38-year-old Al Horford while needing quality minutes at center when he's off the floor.
Furthermore, given Queta's combination of size, athleticism, and intellect, reaching a multi-year agreement to continue working with him is a wise move. He has the upside to develop into a rotation fixture at the pivot.
