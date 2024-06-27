The Latest on Kristaps Porzingis' Recovery Timeline After Surgery
The Boston Celtics announced on Thursday that Kristaps Porzingis underwent successful surgery to repair a torn retinaculum and dislocated posterior tibialis tendon.
The seven-foot-three center commendably fought through those injuries in the NBA Finals. That includes serving as the spark that ignited a 22-5 close to the first quarter of Game 1, which propelled Boston to building a 29-point lead that helped it seize the series opener.
While the former All-Star also hoped to prolong surgery until after suiting up for Latvia in the Olympics, the extent of his injury unfortunately stood in the way of that happening. However, he appears to be in good spirits.
Per the Celtics, the expectation is that Porzingis will return to play in five-to-six months. That means he will join Boston's title defense and the quest for Banner 19 around November or December.
The Celtics played their 18th game on Nov. 28 last year and their 30th on Dec. 28.
Before Game 3 of the NBA Finals, Inside The Celtics spoke with orthopedic surgeon Dr. Robert Volk, who previously served as a team physician for the Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, to learn more about dealing with a torn retinaculum and dislocated posterior tibialis tendon, including the likelihood of reinjury after surgery and how these ailments might impact Porzingis' future performance.
