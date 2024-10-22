Draymond Green Blames Danny Ainge for Warriors' Demise
The Golden State Warriors reached the play-in tournament last season but failed to advance to the playoffs. They then saw Klay Thompson depart for the Dallas Mavericks this summer.
With Stephen Curry turning 37 in March and Draymond Green celebrating his 35th birthday that month, the Warriors attempted to surround their aging stars with upper-echelon talent to continue competing for championships.
Green told The Athletic's Anthony Slater that Golden State aimed to acquire Paul George and Lauri Markkanen this offseason.
"The conversation was always about that possibility," said Green. "You get both of those guys, you make a huge splash. But the Clippers weren't really willing to play ball. Then Danny Ainge was being Danny Ainge."
The four-time All-Star also stated that George, now flanking Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey in Philadelphia, wanted to take his talents to the Bay Area.
Unfortunately for Golden State, the Clippers weren't interested in executing an opt-in and trade to send the six-time All-NBA selection to a division rival.
And while Markkanen seemed like an easier target to acquire, the Warriors ran into a Danny Ainge-sized hurdle that they couldn't clear.
The Boston Celtics' former president of basketball operations and current CEO of Utah Jazz basketball has a history of being a stubborn trade partner to work with. Multiple front offices have accused Ainge of not wanting to make a deal unless his team is the clear winner at the time of the trade.
While the thought of Golden State taking the floor for opening night against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday with George and Markkanen forming a Big Four alongside Curry and Green would have vaulted the Warriors onto the short list of title contenders, as currently constructed, even with emerging talent like Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski, they again look the part of a play-in team or a franchise that will narrowly crack the top six in the Western Conference to return to the playoffs.
Unfortunately, as their stars age, Golden State's failed offseason pursuits move them another standard deviation from championship contention. The Warriors are that much closer to seeing the window close on one of the most impressive runs in NBA history.