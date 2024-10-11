Former Celtics Star Center Optimistic After Latest Setback
The start of the 2024-25 NBA season, which begins in Boston with a rivalry clash between the Celtics and Knicks on Oct. 22, is rapidly approaching.
Unfortunately, whether Trail Blazers center Robert Williams III will be ready the next night when they host Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and the Warriors to tip off their upcoming campaign is now murky.
The former All-Defensive Second Team selection suffered a grade one left hamstring strain during training camp. The expectation is that he'll miss at least two weeks of action.
"They got me ramping back on court now," an optimistic Williams recently told reporters in Portland. "Hamstring's kind of sensitive. So, when it first happens, you gotta take it lightly. Doing different strength tests, passing it, (and) checking those boxes to get on the court, obviously.
"I've been on the court the past two days ramping up. Gotta pass a couple more checkpoints (and) ramp up a little bit more. Obviously, conditioning on the bike as much as I can (and lifting) weights as much as I can. And trying to meet the requirements, for sure."
The Time Lord averaged 6.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.2 blocks, and 1.2 steals in a promising start to the 2023-24 season before it abruptly ended after six games due to surgery to repair bone and ligament damage caused by a right kneecap injury.
"When I got hurt, I had to sit down for a while. I had to be in the house for a while," Williams said. "I had to get out. I had to see the game, see the fans, see that it was my job and my love for the game, playing again. Like I said earlier, I told Shaedon (Sharpe), I was just down for the whole season. It could always be worse."
Williams turns 27 next week and is only on the books for $12.4 million this season and $13.3 million for the 2025-26 campaign. When he's healthy, he has had a significant impact at the rim at both ends of the floor and is a skilled facilitator.
If he can stay on the floor upon gaining clearance to return, he represents an intriguing external option for teams looking for a front-court upgrade.