Here are Three Prop Bets to Consider Ahead of Celtics-Knicks Saturday Clash

The Boston Celtics got back in the win column Friday night and they'll look to build off the victory right away Saturday night as they hit the road to take on the New York Knicks.

Boston took down the Chicago Bulls at TD Garden on Friday 123-119 after losing three of its previous games, including two separate overtime losses against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Celtics will turn their focus to the Knicks on Saturday as they square up for the first time this season. New York enters the Atlantic Division clash losers of three of its last four games, but coming off of a Friday night win of their own after taking down the Philadelphia 76ers.

It's sure to be an interesting matchup at Madison Square Garden and Sports Illustrated Sportsbook has you covered with plenty of interesting prop bets to consider for the showdown.

Here are three prop bets to consider for the upcoming Celtics-Knicks clash:

Celtics Total Points Over 113.5 (-110)

The Celtics have scored 114 points or more in four of the squad's eight games so far this season and the Knicks have allowed 114 points or more in four of their eight games to open the campaign.

Boston's offense has been firing on all cylinders and should be able to handle a struggling Knicks squad Saturday night. If you were to place a $110 wager on the Celtics to go over and it hits, it would pay out $100 in profit.

Knicks Total Points Under 108.5 (+110)

The Knicks enter Saturday night's showdown scoring 108 or fewer points in each of the team's last four games. The Knicks aren't favored against the Celtics and are on the second night of a back-to-back. Things may not be too pretty at Madison Square Garden.

If you place $100 on the Knicks to score 108 or fewer points and they do, the payout would be $110.

1st Quarter Money Line - Knicks (+120)

Boston is 5-3 on the season and is favored to take down the Knicks on Saturday, but have lost the first-quarter money line in two straight games.

Although it is likely the Celtics will ultimately win, they've gotten out to slow starts, which could give the Knicks a chance to strike early. If you place a $100 wager down on the Knicks to win the first quarter and they do so, the payout would be $120.

