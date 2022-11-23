Skip to main content
Here's Three Prop Bets to Consider Ahead of Celtics-Mavericks Tilt

The Celtics are looking to begin a new winning streak Wednesday night vs. the Mavericks

The Boston Celtics are looking to get back on track Wednesday night as they welcome the Dallas Mavericks to TD Garden. 

Boston's nine-game winning streak was snapped Monday night at the hands of the young Chicago Bulls, 121-107, and the squad will look to start another one right away heading into the holidays. 

The Mavericks enter Wednesday night's showdown also following a loss. Dallas fell against the Denver Nuggets 98-97 on Sunday night at American Airlines Center. Luka Doncic unsurprisingly has the way for Dallas this season and similar to Boston's Jayson Tatum finds himself high up in the Most Valuable Player conversation. Doncic enters the tilt averaging 33.5 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 8.1 assists per game. 

On top of the typical action, Sports Illustrated Sportsbook also has many interesting prop bets to consider for the matchup if you're looking to make a little bit of money before the holidays.

Here are three prop bets to consider ahead of Wednesday's Celtics-Mavericks clash:

1st Half Results 3-Way - Dallas Mavericks (+140)
The Celtics and Mavericks both are looking to get back into the win column Wednesday night. Although the Celtics are favored to ultimately win the matchup, Boston has gotten off to slow starts at points this season so a deficit heading into halftime wouldn't be the most surprising thing in the world.

Doncic has shined against the Celtics throughout his career so it wouldn't be surprising if he started strong Wednesday night as well. If you place a $100 wager down on the Mavericks to lead at halftime and they do, the payout would be $140. 

Boston Celtics Over 111.5 Points (-110)
The Celtics have scored under 111 points just once over their last seven games and shouldn't have any trouble reaching the threshold Wednesday night. Tatum is questionable for the contest, but if he can play, the Celtics offense should continue their torrid pace.

If you were to place a $110 wager down and the Celtics score 112 points or more, the payout would be $100.

Total Score Over 218.5 Points (-110)
The Celtics and their opponents have combined to top this total in each of Boston's last seven games. There's sure to be plenty of points scored Wednesday night no matter who can come away with a victory.

If you were to place a $110 wager down and the Celtics and Mavericks combined for 219 or more points, the payout would be $100.

