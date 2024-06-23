In Becoming an NBA Champion, Jayson Tatum Achieves Unprecedented Feat
Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum is one of the most decorated basketball players in the history of FIBA.
According to FIBA’s official Twitter account, he is the sole player to have earned first-place honors in the FIBA U16 AmeriCup, FIBA U17 World Cup, FIBA U19 World Cup, and Olympics.
Tatum’s most recent stint of international play came during the 2020 Olympics. He served as one of Team USA’s most reliable scorers in the squad’s run which culminated in a gold medal, considering he averaged the second-most points per game on the roster behind only Kevin Durant at 15.2.
The 26-year-old will have a chance to add to his already impressive international resume this summer when the 2024 Olympics in Paris, France commence. Tatum is one of 12 players — along with his teammate in Jrue Holiday — who have been chosen to represent the country on one of the basketball world’s grandest stages.
