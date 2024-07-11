Get to Know Celtics Summer League Guard Jaelen House
Earlier this week, the Boston Celtics released their 13-man roster for the NBA 2K25 Summer League.
Amongst those suiting up for the summer Cs is 23-year-old guard Jaelen House, son of Celtics champion Eddie House.
House went undrafted last month despite a strong senior season at New Mexico. He led the Lobos to a Mountain West Tournament championship, scoring 28 points in the title game, after an impressive regular-season campaign. Over the course of 31 games, he posted an average of 15.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game while shooting 37.5% from the field and 32.8% from deep.
He'll most likely be playing a microwave role for Boston in Las Vegas, as both Jaden Springer and J.D. Davison will be ahead of him on the depth chart. Both returning guards will undoubtedly be players who the Celtics want to get a closer look at.
With all of that being said, House is the perfect sparkplug to bring off of the bench.
His ability on the offensive end is impressive for sure, even though his numbers don't exactly scream efficiency. House has shown an ability to take defenders off of the dribble and get inside, where he is not afraid of contact. His quickness and shot-creating ability will make him a fun watch for Celtics fans this summer.
With a six-foot, 160-pound build, House will likely be targeted on defense. His small frame makes him an easy mismatch for taller players and a potential liability at the NBA level. Despite that, House has consistently shown effort and defended with intensity.
Summer league teammate and Cs first-round pick, Baylor Scheierman, pointed to House as one of the top competitors at recent practices -- aside from himself, of course.
"Most competitive? Shoot I'll say myself," Scheierman said. "Jaelen House is pretty competitive as well."
It doesn't feel likely that he'll fill up one of Boston's three two-way roster spots this season, but he could be a candidate for a G-League opportunity up in Maine. Regardless, it will be exciting to watch him in Las Vegas this upcoming week.