Celtics Announce Summer League Roster

Bobby Krivitsky

Oct 9, 2023; New York, New York, USA; Boston Celtics center Neemias Queta (88) dunks the ball during the first half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports / Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Perhaps the Sin City Celtics will follow in the footsteps of what Boston achieved last month, adding another championship on the heels of Banner 18.

An advantage the C's will have in Las Vegas is their continuity. JD Davison, who the franchise re-signed on a two-way deal on Monday, Neemias Queta, Jordan Walsh, Jaden Springer, and Drew Peterson, who will also return on a two-way contract, were with the organization last season.

Summer League also represents the first chance to see Boston's draft class of Baylor Scheierman and Anton Watson suit up for the Celtics.

The roster also includes Tristan Enaruna, Ron Harper Jr., Tyler Cook, who teamed with Jayson Tatum in high school, Jaelen House, the son of former Celtic Eddie House, Jahmi'us Ramsey, and Killian Tillie.

Summer League starts for the reigning NBA champions on Saturday, Jul. 13, against the Heat. Here's a look at Boston's complete schedule while in Las Vegas.

