Jaylen Brown Praises Bill Russell's Influence Following Most Recent Honor
Bill Russell's impact both on and off the court will never be forgotten and always be celebrated. To further commemorate his impact on civil rights and the city of Boston, the Washington Street Bridge was renamed after him.
Mayor Michelle Wu, Russell's family, and the Celtics hosted a press conference to announce the bridge's renaming of the bridge to the "William Felton 'Bill' Russell Bridge."
Jaylen Brown spoke during the event, explaining why renaming the bridge after Russell made sense knowing the impact he had.
"I think it's very fitting that the bridge is getting named after him because what a bridge does is bring people together,” Brown told reporters, per Celtics.com's Taylor Snow. “And the leadership of sports and the role that sports play in our society is bringing people together."
Brown elaborated further on why renaming the bridge after Russell fits, saying it does “because that's exactly what we need – to bridge our ideals, our values to the next generation,” per Snow.
Like Russell, Brown is a social activist who has used his platform to advance social justice causes. Since the Celtics drafted him in 2016, Brown has made an earnest effort to make Boston a better place.
Russell's wife Jeannine also spoke at the press conference, tearfully thanking officials for their decision to rename the bridge after her late husband.
"Thank you for the dedication and giving the city and all those who visit the opportunity to remember him and everything that he stood for and the lives that he made better."
Russell may not have been fully appreciated during his playing days, but as the years have gone by, he's gotten more and more recognition for all that he's done for the civil rights movement, the game of basketball, and of course, Boston itself.