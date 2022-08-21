Jayson Tatum Addresses Workout Photos with Kevin Durant, Sheds Light on Previously Undisclosed Injury

During the playoffs, there were instances where Jayson Tatum would shake his left wrist in pain following a play. However, the extent of his injury was previously undisclosed.

In a sit-down interview with Taylor Rooks of Bleacher Report, the Celtics star revealed he dealt with "somewhat of a fracture for two months."

Here's the play Tatum's referring to from Game 3 against the Bucks, where Giannis Antetokounmpo fouled him chasing Tatum from behind as he dunked it. The collision, combined with Tatum's forward momentum, drove him into the stanchion.

Tatum also addressed the photos recently surfacing of him and Kevin Durant working out together in Los Angeles, referencing an earlier question about what he gives up being Jayson Tatum, then saying, "they exaggerate everything I do."

And while the Celtics engineered one of the most impressive in-season turnarounds in NBA history, going from 11th in the East in January to coming within two wins of lifting the Larry O'Brien Trophy, the stinging nature of that NBA Finals defeat is something Tatum said will stick with him.

You can see the full interview, broken down into consumer-friendly clips, including Tatum discussing his experience at the CrawsOver Pro-Am, here.

