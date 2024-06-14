Joe Mazzulla Gives Update on Kristaps Porzingis Injury
The Boston Celtics were without Kristaps Porzingis in their Game 3 victory against the Dallas Mavericks. With Porzingis suffering a rare leg injury during Game 2, it’s unclear whether the 28-year-old center will return to NBA Finals action.
Per Inside The Celtics, Joe Mazzulla indicated that Porzingis’ availability will be a game-time decision.
“We are going to see how it looks today,” Mazzulla said Friday morning. “Just test it out before the game, see how he feels and then the medical team will make a decision.”
Mazzulla expressed that Porzingis would like to play in Game 4, but the decision will be made by Celtics’ management.
“He’s fighting like hell to play,” Mazzulla said Thursday. “But it’s going to be up to us to do what’s in the best interest for him as a player and a person. None of that has anything to do with where we are from a basketball standpoint.”