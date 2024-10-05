Knicks Considering Trade for Former Celtics Star to Fortify Title Pursuit
The Knicks have already pulled off two of the most impactful trades this offseason. New York paid a premium to acquire Mikal Bridges, parting with four unprotected first-round picks, an unprotected selection swap in 2028, and a top-four protected first-round pick via the Bucks in 2025.
Shortly before training camp, they addressed concerns at the center position by striking a deal to bring Karl-Anthony Towns to the "Big Apple."
In this author's opinion, those moves make the Knicks the top external threat to the reigning champions in the Eastern Conference.
However, team president Leon Rose may look to strengthen the franchise's title pursuit by adding a player previously dubbed "the heart and soul" of the Celtics.
Per Knicks reporter Kris Pursiainen, New York has had "internal discussions" about trading for Marcus Smart.
"No deal is imminent, but several sources indicated the Knicks are willing to be active on the market," reports Pursianen.
Smart's current team, the Grizzlies, is heavily invested in Desmond Bane and Ja Morant. Furthermore, Jaren Jackson Jr. is due a new deal starting in 2026-27.
Boston's former floor general is earning $20.2 million this year and has two years left on his contract.
So, if Memphis, a team decimated by injuries last season, gets off to a rocky start, the chatter of Smart relocating will only grow louder.
However, along with the draft capital New York parted with to acquire Bridges, the Knicks sent the Timberwolves a 2025 first-round pick via the Pistons, further reducing what they could offer to entice the Grizzlies to trade them Smart.
Miles McBride is a promising guard who would figure to get included in a package put together by New York, but depending on Zach Edey's development and how Memphis feels about the currently injured Mitchell Robinson, the players the Knicks are willing to part with who might appeal to the Grizzlies might start and end with McBride.
From this vantage point, Smart donning the orange and blue seems unlikely to come to fruition. And if Memphis has better fortune on the health front this season, he may remain there throughout the upcoming campaign.