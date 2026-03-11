Four Key Boston Celtics, Including Two Starters, on Injury Report vs. OKC Thunder

The Celtics are in a very tough stretch of their schedule, facing the top two seeds in the West in consecutive games. They couldn't get it done against San Antonio, for a variety of reasons including Jaylen Brown’s ejection. Now it looks like the always difficult matchup against the OKC Thunder will be even tougher for them.

Four key Celtics, two starters and two key reserves, are on the newly-released injury report.

Nikola Vučević is no surprise on the report. He’s out for at least a couple more weeks as he recovers from surgery to fix a broken ring finger on his shooting hand.

Payton Pritchard remains on the report, but he’s now listed as probable for the game with a neck spasm. He missed the Spurs game with the neck issue, and his absence really hurt their chances after Brown was tossed. The Celtics were very short on playmaking and could have used him.

He might be even more important against the Thunder, considering Derrick White is questionable with a right knee contusion. He hit the floor late in the game against San Antonio and was seen getting it stretched out by trainers. The way it was being worked on made it initially seem like a cramp, but then he was on the bench with a wrap on it before returning to finish the game.

As is common with injuries suffered during games, players can play through the initial issue and then have it tighten up and get sore the next day. He may go through shoot-around on Thursday before making a final determination.

And finally, Jayson Tatum is also questionable as he navigates his return from the Achilles repair. Him missing additional time was always on the table as they put him through this next stage of his rehab. He has been making good progress so far, and has expressed some frustration about his minutes restriction.

“I could have played more,” Tatum said after the Spurs game, his third game back, all of which have limited him to about 27 minutes. “I understand the bigger picture. In the moment, I’m not thinking about my Achilles. I’m trying to compete, I’m trying to be out there, but it’s part of the plan so I gotta stick with it.”

The Thunder have been dealing with some injuries of their own. Jalen Williams has missed time with a hamstring injury, and his status for the game is unclear. Alex Caruso has missed two games with a bruised left hip. Chet Holmgren missed OKC’s last game with an illness.