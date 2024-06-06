Kyrie Irving, Celtics Stars, Discuss Bond Growing Stronger Than Ever: 'Brother-to-Brother Relationship'
The 2018-19 season, Kyrie Irving's second and final year in Boston, was an unmitigated disaster for the Celtics. The turbulent campaign began with the eight-time All-Star promising to re-sign the following summer and concluded with a 4-1 thrashing by the Bucks in the second round of the playoffs.
When it ended, there was no doubt Irving's tenure in green was over. But the blame for what went wrong doesn't exclusively fall on one person's shoulders.
"Being on such a talented team, it's not just talent that's going to take you over the top," said Jayson Tatum of what he learned from that season. "You have to have guys that are willing to sacrifice, guys that are willing to do the other things in order for the team to have a chance, and it wasn't a Kyrie thing; it was all of us. We all took part in why that season wasn't a success. We all learned from it — some of us stayed here, other guys left and have done great things since that season. I just look at that as a learning experience for my second year."
Since leaving, the bond Irving has with Tatum and Jaylen Brown has grown stronger than ever.
As the two sides prepare to face each other in the NBA Finals, the Mavericks' star guard shared about his relationship with the wing tandem that became the face of the Celtics' franchise after his departure, "They've improved tremendously. They've made a few All-Star Games since I left, ECF MVPs, so I'm nothing short of proud of those guys for what they've been able to do.
"(I) left a lot of good wisdom with them," continued Irving. "(I) tried to give as much advice while I was there, and also (when I) went to Brooklyn and came to Dallas, just being able to extend a brother-to-brother relationship with them, (and) let them know I have their back no matter what. This basketball stuff is gonna be competitive no matter what; we're gonna go at each other, but getting to know them as human beings, they're really special people."
Tatum and Brown have also seen Irving mature on and off the court. The latter's now a husband and a father. Now in his 30s, he's in a different place in his life than when he left Boston. It's evident in his leadership and how he comports himself.
Irving's also enjoying a renaissance season. The three-time All-NBA member is averaging 22.8 points, 5.2 assists, 1.2 steals, and burying 42.1% of the 6.3 threes he's taking while helping lead Dallas to the right to play for the Larry O'Brien Trophy.
"I think it was great," said Brown of his time teaming with Irving. "(I) definitely learned a lot from Kyrie while he was here. It's been great to see his journey, see where he's at, all the stuff he's going through, stuff like that, to be where he's at, it's amazing; it's dope to see."
While Tatum and Brown must go through Irving if they're to break through to their first championship this year, their bond with their former teammate off the court will not weaken from their upcoming battle. If anything, despite being on opposing sides, their latest shared experience will bring them even closer together.
Further Reading
Celtics Stars Reflect on Lessons Learned from 2022 NBA Finals
Kristaps Porzingis Details Mental Side of Rehab as He Readies for NBA Finals Return
Kyrie Irving Shares Regret and What He Takes from Playing in Boston
Celtics' All-Defensive Guards Relishing Chance to Defend Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic
Jayson Tatum Grateful for Second Chance in NBA Finals
Joe Mazzulla Eviscerates Contrived Narrative about Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown
Celtics-Mavericks NBA Finals Has Kyrie Irving Between Boston and Banner 18
Al Horford Returns to NBA Finals Aiming to Add to a Legacy Already Cemented