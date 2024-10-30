Latest Report on Kristaps Porzingis Makes Celtics Even Scarier
The Celtics have handled themselves just fine without Kristaps Porzingis. It's not too surprising since they did exactly that throughout most of their playoff run, but many have understandably wondered when he will be back.
Shams Charania of ESPN reported that the Celtics could have him back by December. However, on top of all that, he added a wrinkle that makes the Celtics look even scarier as a team than they already are.
"If they didn't have the luxury of being where they're at right now, maybe you're a little more pressed to bring KP back, but they have the luxury of having to be patient. They can wait. They don't necessarily need to rush him back at all," Charania said.
While reiterating the target month for Porzingis' return, Charania said it could be sooner.
"Right now, they're targeting December. It could even be earlier, but right now they're really focused on that month."
The Celtics are so confident in their team even with Porzingis out indefinitely that they believe they can comfortably keep themselves afloat and then some until potentially the end of the calendar year with him on the sidelines. It's terrifying to think that what would usually be such a hard task is so easy for Boston.
When most teams lose their starting center or a player as good as Porzingis, they count down the days until he returns. The Celtics have been the exception to this because of how well-rounded the roster is, and it helps that defying father time is just Tuesday for Al Horford.
If they can perform this well without him, it's even scarier to think how hard they'll be to beat when he's back on the floor. Of course, last season's success shows that there isn't much to the imagination there, but what's scarier about the prospect now is that the Celtics are making the case that they got even better after winning the title.
Boston unquestionably needs Porzingis back when the stakes are at their highest, but they're still confident enough in their capabilities to comfortably take their time with his recovery. Because they are one of the few teams who can survive without someone as good as him, that makes them all the more terrifying as the reigning champions.