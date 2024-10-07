Luke Kornet Shines in New Role for Celtics in Preseason Wins Over Nuggets
The Boston Celtics were dialed in from the get-go in Sunday’s 130-103 preseason win over the Denver Nuggets. They maintained the standard of excellent ball movement that was set in Friday’s opener, creating open look after open look.
Boston’s starters, in particular, had the rock flying around as the Nuggets scrambled to keep up. It shouldn’t be a surprise though, as the Celtics were known for their high-powered “Mazzulla Ball” offense last season when they captured their 18th NBA Championship.
The difference through these first two games?
Luke Kornet.
Luke Kornet?
Yes, Luke Kornet.
Kornet stepped into the starting five in both exhibition contests so far and has fit seamlessly. The Cs have done a tremendous job of utilizing him as a decision-maker from the short roll.
Have a look, here’s an example.
Sure, the above pass didn't result in a bucket, but it did create a wide-open look for Jrue Holiday, who sank 42.9% of his threes last year. There were several looks like this one, created by Kornet's quick decisions in the short roll.
Seeing the seven-foot-two center fit so comfortably with the starters is encouraging for sure. Boston will be without star big man Kristaps Porzingis for the opening portion of the season, so there are going to be plenty of minutes up for grabs.
The race for that extra playing time was a large looming storyline heading into Boston's exhibition slate. All three of Kornet, Xavier Tillman Sr., and Neemias Queta entered as realistic candidates for the larger role. Through two games, it feels like Kornet has separated himself as the frontrunner to slide in as the first big off of the bench once the games start to count.
His newly-established ability to serve as a conduit for the Cs on offense will pair nicely with his overall consistency on both ends of the floor. Kornet shot 70% from the field last season while also averaging a block per game. Boston should feel great about him taking on some increased responsibility as they kick off their climb towards Banner 19.