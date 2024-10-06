Stellar 3rd Qtr. Propels Celtics to Mini-Series Sweep vs. Nuggets
On Friday at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, the Celtics registered a 107-103 win over the Nuggets to open preseason play. Sunday represented Round 2 of this two-tilt mini-series between the NBA's last two champions.
Boston delivered a knockout blow in the third frame, outscoring Denver 42-16 thanks to stellar two-way play in the 12 minutes after intermission.
Now for a deep dive into what stood out in the Celtics' 130-104 victory, where they showcased that despite a shorter summer break, they're ready for the regular season.
1. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined for 19 points in the first frame and put 30 on the board by halftime.
Tatum continued showing off his new and improved form, featuring no hitch, more wrist action, and a quicker release. In this author's opinion, his shot looks smoother. Getting it off faster is also beneficial.
The five-time All-Star started Sunday's matchup 4/8 from the field, including 2/4 from beyond the arc, producing a team-high ten points in the opening 12 minutes.
He entered halftime with 14 points, including uncorking a pair of fadeaway jumpers and muscling his way to two free throws he capitalized on. Tatum also registered three assists, two rebounds, and a steal.
The three-time All-NBA First Team selection ended the day with 17 points, four assists, two rebounds, and a steal in 23 minutes.
2. The other half of Boston's star wing duo also looks ready for the regular season.
The bulked-up Brown utilized bully ball on multiple occasions. That includes a steal where he patiently let the situation develop before throttling down and challenging Vlatko Čančar, earning two points off the glass and a trip to the free-throw line where he converted his effort into an old-school three-point play.
He repeatedly took advantage of having the smaller Jamal Murray on him, including gesturing that the latter is too small to guard him, after scoring over the top of Denver's star guard.
The 2024 NBA Finals MVP also helped set the tone for a 24-8 start to the third quarter, scoring five of the Celtics' first eight points, including curling off a pindown and burying a three from above the break.
Along with a three-level scoring display, Brown dished out three assists. That includes capping a sequence where he sealed Murray in front of the rim, Tatum made the unselfish decision instead of firing up a three, and the former followed suit, delivering a one-handed pass to a rolling Luke Kornet for a layup.
Brown finished with a game-high 21 points in 23 minutes.
3. The Celtics broke Sunday's rematch open in the third frame. They outscored the Nuggets 14-4 to start the second half, an advantage that ballooned to 34-8.
Boston was swarming on defense, forcing eight turnovers in the period. The reigning NBA champions parlayed those into a 13-0 edge in points off giveaways. That also reflects taking care of the ball, winning that battle on the margins 8-2.
Pick a category and the Celtics were the better team in the third quarter. With Kornet and Jrue Holiday getting the second half off and Tatum, Brown, and Derrick White departing after the first three minutes of the frame, Boston's bench outscored Denver's 31-10 in the 12 minutes following intermission.
Limiting the Nuggets to 27.8 percent shooting, including 2/9 (22.2 percent) from beyond the arc, allowed the C's to live in transition. That repeatedly generated high-quality looks.
Keeping the ball moving and staying active off it led to the Celtics assisting on 9/13 field goals in a period where they shot 61.9 percent, including 6/11 (54.5 percent) from three-point range.
Their stellar two-way play and aggressive, up-tempo attack fueled a 10-2 advantage in fast-break scoring, a 12-6 edge in points in the paint, and resulted in 12 free throws, converting on ten.
Boston produced 42 points in the quarter and held the Nuggets to 16, entering the final frame with a 109-76 lead to seal the win early.
4. Payton Pritchard delivering a second straight offensive eruption was at the root of the Celtics' second unit outpacing Denver's 31-10 in the third period.
He came off the bench and knocked down four threes in seven minutes Friday. On Sunday, foul trouble limited Pritchard to four minutes and no shots before the break. Upon re-entering the contest, he registered 12 points in the first seven minutes.
The former Oregon Duck generated 14 points on 5/7 shooting in the third quarter, including faring 2/3 from behind the arc. He also dished out three of his five assists and reiterated that he's ready for the regular season.
Up Next: The reigning NBA champions now return home to continue ramping up for opening night vs. the Knicks on Oct. 22. Their next preseason game is a rivalry clash against the 76ers. That contest will take place on Oct. 12 at TD Garden.