Marcus Smart's Out for Celtics-Nets Game, While Brooklyn's Without One of Its Stars

The Celtics will be without their starting point guard for the third time in 24 games.

Due to a left hip contusion, Marcus Smart's out for Sunday's matchup between the Celtics and Nets. Boston's floor general initially appeared on the injury report on Saturday, listed as questionable for this game.

Smart's played in 21 of 23 games this season. His only absence stemmed from right ankle inflammation that kept him out of consecutive tilts against the Hawks and Pelicans.

The reigning Defensive Player of the Year's averaging 11.8 points, 7.7 assists, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.1 steals, performing like an elite role player and building a case for an All-Star appearance, even though it's unlikely that Smart makes it. If he gets in, it's more likely that he earned a nod as a replacement than an initial selection.

Getting back to Sunday's matchup in Brooklyn, the Nets are also missing a core member of their team, playing without Ben Simmons, who's missed their last two games due to a left upper lateral calf strain.

Before suffering that injury, Simmons was shaking off the rust and playing his best ball of the season, averaging 12 points, 7.4 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 1.4 steals, and a block per game in his last seven appearances. He did so while closer resembling the version of him that earned two All-Defensive First Team selections.

Tip-off between the Celtics and Nets is at 6:00 pm EST. Inside The Celtics will have content related to the game coming out before, during, and after. And follow @BobbyKrivitsky on Twitter for updates and analysis from pregame to post.

