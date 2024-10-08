NBA GMs Have High Praise for Jayson Tatum but Don't Share His Vision
In an exclusive interview with Boston Celtics on SI shortly before training camp, Jayson Tatum shared his perspective on balancing his MVP pursuit with the Celtics' attempt to become the first team since the 2017-18 Warriors to win consecutive NBA titles.
"Winning takes precedence over everything," said Tatum. "Winning a championship is most important; playing the right way. But it's been done. It's possible. You can play the right way, you can dominate the game, you can strive for a championship, and be an MVP of the league. So, you don't have to sacrifice one for the other. You can do both."
The strength of his MVP candidacy comes from his all-around impact, including setting the table for his teammates to score by weaponizing opponents loading up to limit his impact in that department against them.
To that point, in the NBA's annual GM survey leading into the start of the upcoming campaign, the five-time All-Star was named the fourth-most versatile player in the league. The top three vote-getters were Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James, and Kevin Durant.
The Association's general managers overwhelmingly believe Tatum is the NBA's best small forward. He received a position-leading 47 percent of the votes for the second straight year.
However, the three-time All-NBA First Team selection has also refined his shooting mechanics. That will raise his production in the category that gets the most attention in the MVP race.
"Watched a lot of film," conveyed Tatum while discussing the changes to his shot at media day. "(I've) been working with my trainer, Drew (Hanlen), a lot, recently in the last few weeks. A few mechanical things: pick-up points, hand placement, getting lower, keeping my shoulders forward, things like that."
While those adjustments could help tip the scales in Tatum's favor this season, the league's GMs don't anticipate him becoming MVP at the campaign's conclusion.
He finished tied with Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid for third in that category with seven percent of the vote. Luka Doncic placed second with 30 percent. General managers forecast Shai Gilgeous-Alexander capturing his first MVP trophy this season.
However, Tatum can take comfort in their outlook on who lifts the Larry O'Brien Trophy.