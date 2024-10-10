Raptors Star Won't Play vs. Celtics in Preseason
After sweeping a two-tilt mini-series against the Denver Nuggets at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, the Boston Celtics are back stateside.
While their next preseason game is a rivalry clash vs. the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden on Saturday, they will play host to the Toronto Raptors the next night. Two days later, they will cap exhibition play with a rematch north of the border.
However, RJ Barrett won't participate in either one of those contests.
The former New York Knick averaged 20.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 3.3 assists while shooting nearly 50 percent from the field and 36 percent from beyond the arc in 58 games with Toronto.
Unfortunately, according to ESPN's Tim Bontemps, as Barrett builds off a productive start to his Raptors career, he's dealing with a setback in the form of a right acromioclavicular joint sprain. The injury took place during Toronto's preseason opener against the Washington Wizards in Montreal.
It may also cost him some time in the regular season.
For his career, the third overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft is generating 18.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per contest. The five-year veteran is shooting 43.5 from the field and 34.6 percent from three-point range.
In 16 career games against the Celtics, Barrett is averaging 20.9 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 2.8 assists. He's also shooting a blistering 45.1 percent from behind the arc.
If healthy, his first regular season opportunity to face the reigning NBA champions is on Nov. 16 at TD Garden.