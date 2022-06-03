Skip to main content
Robert Williams Available, Will Start in Game 1 of the NBA Finals

Robert Williams Available, Will Start in Game 1 of the NBA Finals

Pregame, Ime Udoka said the Celtics aim to limit Robert Williams to around 20 minutes in Game 1.

Pregame, Ime Udoka said the Celtics aim to limit Robert Williams to around 20 minutes in Game 1.

The Celtics, as expected, have upgraded Robert Williams from questionable to available for Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

During his pregame media availability, Ime Udoka said Williams is taking his usual place in Boston's starting lineup. More importantly, the Timelord's feeling better after a few days off. Udoka also conveyed Williams doesn't have a minute restriction, but the Celtics will try to limit him to around 20 minutes.

As for the Warriors, Gary Payton II, Andre Iguodala, and Otto Porter Jr. are available for Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported earlier today the expectation is Golden State guard Gary Payton II dresses and is available for Game 1. Payton II fractured his left elbow about a month ago when Dillon Brooks of the Grizzlies delivered a hard hit while Payton II was in the air.

